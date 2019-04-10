Auto Refresh
MI vs KXIP LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match at Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai take two quick wicket but Rahul still at crease
Date: Wednesday, 10 April, 2019 21:31 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Nair c Rahul Chahar b Hardik Pandya 5(6)
Low full-toss from Hardik but the bat twists in the hands of Karun Nair as he went for the flick shot which went high in the air and was taken by Chahar at deep backward leg. Good catch!
WICKET! David Miller departs! Miller wanted to get the full and wide ball away but edged it to the keeper. Not his night.
Miller c de Kock b Hardik Pandya 7(8)
OUT! Dangerman Gayle is gone! There was a small break before this delivery as Gayle looked tired and that has done the job. Gayle went ot clear the mid-wicket boundary but didn't find the strength as KP took the catch.
Gayle c Krunal Pandya b Behrendorff 63(36).
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Siddhesh Lad, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab playing XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot
MI vs KXIP toss result: Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard wins the toss and opts to bowl first against KXIP
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 138/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Karun Nair 4)
Despite a great start KXIP now don't look like getting 200+ score now. The run rate has now come down to eight as Rahul struggle to find the boundaries. Karun Nair has joined him in the middle. Seven off the over.
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 131/2 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 57 , )
Miller experiment has failed for KXIP tonight resulting in a lull. He got a four as the outside edge flew through the gap between point and third man but then he edges another to keeper QDK trying to clear the full and wide delivery. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Outside edge as Miller went for a slash off wide length ball but it went in gap to third man
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 53 , David Miller 2)
Miller steals a single with a push to long-on followed by a double for Rahul with a punch to cover and a single on leg side. Just four off the over.
Mumbai finally get a wicket. They were suitably helped by the weather Gods though. Gayle seemed exhausted and was attended by the physio. Perhaps Rahul made him run a few more quick singles than he would have liked. Positive move by Punjab to promote Miller. They are looking to bat big here.
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 117/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , David Miller 1)
Finally some success for MI! Behrendorff dismisses dangerous Gayle. He looked sapped and took a break, went for a big shot next delivery but failed to clear the mid-wicket fence as Krunal took the catch. Meanwhile, Rahul has completed his fifty while David Miller has been promoted in batting order today.
KL Rahul has scored four fifty-plus scores out of his last five IPL innings against MI.
It's all Punjab at the Wankhede. Are we going to see both openers score a hundred again this season after Sunrisers achieved the feat at their home. Also what's a par score on this pitch? Mumbai bat very deep and have a lot of firepower down the order. Punjab would like 200+ to feel safe.
FIFTY! Superb knock by KL Rahul. Takes a single through cover to complete his half-century in 41 balls
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 113/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 48 , Chris Gayle 62)
First ball from Chahar is dispatched into the stands. Gayle picked the googly early and smoked the tossed up ball straight over the bowler's head. 10 off the over.
Century stands for KXIP v MI in IPL:
S Marsh/L Pomersbach, Mumbai, 2008
M Vijay/W Saha, Vizag, 2016
KL Rahul/A Finch, Mumbai, 2018
KL Rahul/C Gayle, Mumbai, 2019*
SIX! Gayle picks the googly well, which was also full and whacks it straight down the park
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 103/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 45 , Chris Gayle 55)
Krunal Pandya welcomed into attack with a biggie by Gayle! Backtracks to clobber it down the ground to bring up his fifty and 100 for KXIP. Rahul edges one in air but it falls wide of long-off.
FIFTY! SIX! Gayle smokes that straight off back-foot to complete fifty. 100 up for KXIP
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 93/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 42 , Chris Gayle 48)
Chahar restoring things a bit for MI here. Seven off this over with Gayle hitting him for a six down the ground after being beaten with a googly. 10 overs up. KXIP are scoring at a rate of 9.3.
SIX! Brave from Chahar. Flights the ball but Gayle is in mood tonight. Clears his leg and smokes it down the ground.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 86/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 41 , Chris Gayle 42)
Not a memorable start for Hardik Pandya! 17 off it as Gayle takes him to the cleaners. Whacked the short ball over deep backward square leg for a massive six before clobbering the full ball straight down the ground. HP tried the wide of off stuff but gave away two extras while one was smoked over extra cover for a four.
FOUR! Gayle clears his front leg to cut the wide delivery over deep extra cover for another boundary
What a delightful pair the Kings have at the top. Gayle bludgeons everything while Rahul uses his bat like a paintbrush. Mumbai need a moment of inspiration in the field from somewhere.
KXIP opening stands this IPL:
v MI : 53, 69* (and counting)
v all other teams combined : 55 (Five matches)
FOUR! Full delivery and Gayles clobbers it down the ground. Thankfully HP got out of the way in time
SIX! Hardik Pandya smoked over backward square leg! Not a good option to go short against Gayle because he can pull you out of the park like that
After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 69/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 40 , Chris Gayle 28)
Spin introduced by MI. Rahul Chahar comes on and starts off well, giving away six runs. A four for Rahul as he whips the flighted delivery through mid-wicket gap.
FOUR! Sublime shot! Tossed up delivery by Rahul Chahar and KL makes the most of his wrists as he played it to the gap at mid-wicket
After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 35 , Chris Gayle 27)
Another get over for KXIP! 13 off it and two great shots by Rahul! First, slams the short delivery from AJ like a boss over mid-wicket followed by an uppish drive over deep extra-cover off slower delivery for a four.
KXIP's scoring rate of 8.96 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL - the joint highest among all the teams.
FOUR! Shades of Kevin Pietersen there! Rahul goes up and over deep extra cover against the slower one by AJ
SIX! Rahul looks in great touch! AJ was a bit short there and Rahul got into the position early to pull it over mid-wicket
After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 51/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 24 , Chris Gayle 26)
Another great shot by Rahul! Picks the slower one early from Bumrah and punches it through sweeper cover for a boundary. 50 partnership for KXIP! Also, powerplay up. They are scoring at a rate of 8.33.
Players to score 600-plus runs against MI in IPL:
Suresh Raina
Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli
Chris Gayle*
FOUR! Slower delivery from Bumrah and Rahul gets into the position early to punch it through cover
Behrendorff is getting duly punished for bowling length. He got away with it in his first couple of overs but with both batsmen set, his third over was always going to be crucial. Gayle doesn't hold back when he has your measure. 23 runs of the fifth over and Punjab are racing now.
Chris Gayle has now hit most sixes against MI in IPL, going past Suresh Raina's record of 35 sixes.
After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 43/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 18 , Chris Gayle 25)
Proper bashing for Behrendorff in this over! 23 off it as Gayle decides to accelerate. Slams the fuller length ball down the ground for first six and then follows it up by slamming the half-tracker over cow corner. Behrendorff decides to go short and wide as Gayle cuts him over point for a four and then finishes the over with a six down the ground off full delivery.
SIX! GAYLE ON FIRE!!! JB goes slow and full and the West Indian giant smokes that over his head down the ground
FOUR! Width offered by Behrendorff to Gayle, who just stands there and cuts it over point for a boundary
SIX! Behrendorff drags his length a little making it easy for Gayle to hoick him over the cow corner. Back-to-back sixes!
SIX! Gayle goes big! That was put in the slot by Behrendorff as Gayle cuts loose with a swing down the ground
Glimpses of brilliance from Rahul with a four and a six already in his inning. He will enjoy this Mumbai pitch if he settles down here. The Top 3 for Punjab have done most of the scoring for them so far this season. Mumbai have managed to keep the runs down but getting into that middle order early will be the key here.
After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 20/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 17 , Chris Gayle 3)
The star from MI's last match, Alzarri Joseph is called into attack! Rahul takes a single with a clip to square leg off full delivery. Gayle plays to mid-on for another single. Followed by a lofted flick through leg side by Rahul for a six. Single on last ball. Nine off the over.
SIX! That was huge! Rahul decides to flick the length ball on his pads as the bat twisted in his hands but got enough on the shot to put it into the stand
Good start for Mumbai. Behrendorff is hitting this Wankhede pitch hard and extracting some bounce out of it. This is a season of conservative starts at the IPL. A lot of teams are happy to conserve wickets in the Powerplay. Not sure if it is the right tactic. On a good pitch it is possible to attack this length.
After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 11/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 9 , Chris Gayle 2)
Rahul gets the first boundary of the match on first ball with an exquisite shot. With a back-foot punch off wide length ball through cover. Tucks one to backward square leg for a single. Lofted flick by Gayle to cow corner for another one and Rahul adds another single on last ball. Seven off the over.
Cautious start from both teams. Behrendorff and Bumrah have kept it tight in a good channel and both Rahul and Gayle are giving them respect at the start.
FOUR! First boundary of the match. Lovely shot. Off the back-foot by Rahul as he punches the length ball through cover
After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 4/0 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 3 , Chris Gayle 1)
Bumrah begins with a block hole delivery carved out to point by Rahul. A push to mid-on on next delivery for one. Gayle guides the next ball behind the wicket on off for a single. Rahul grabs another through the same area. Bumrah keeps Gayle silent on next two balls. Three off the over.
KL Rahul's batting average against MI in IPL : 55.14 (386 runs from nine innings)
KL Rahul this IPL : 71*, 55, 15, 71*, 1
Chris Gayle's batting average against MI in IPL:
Career - 41.21
at Wankhede - 42.25
Updated Date:
Apr 10, 2019
