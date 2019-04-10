Bumrah begins with a block hole delivery carved out to point by Rahul. A push to mid-on on next delivery for one. Gayle guides the next ball behind the wicket on off for a single. Rahul grabs another through the same area. Bumrah keeps Gayle silent on next two balls. Three off the over.

FOUR! First boundary of the match. Lovely shot. Off the back-foot by Rahul as he punches the length ball through cover

Cautious start from both teams. Behrendorff and Bumrah have kept it tight in a good channel and both Rahul and Gayle are giving them respect at the start.

Rahul gets the first boundary of the match on first ball with an exquisite shot. With a back-foot punch off wide length ball through cover. Tucks one to backward square leg for a single. Lofted flick by Gayle to cow corner for another one and Rahul adds another single on last ball. Seven off the over.

Good start for Mumbai. Behrendorff is hitting this Wankhede pitch hard and extracting some bounce out of it. This is a season of conservative starts at the IPL. A lot of teams are happy to conserve wickets in the Powerplay. Not sure if it is the right tactic. On a good pitch it is possible to attack this length.

SIX! That was huge! Rahul decides to flick the length ball on his pads as the bat twisted in his hands but got enough on the shot to put it into the stand

The star from MI's last match, Alzarri Joseph is called into attack! Rahul takes a single with a clip to square leg off full delivery. Gayle plays to mid-on for another single. Followed by a lofted flick through leg side by Rahul for a six. Single on last ball. Nine off the over.

Glimpses of brilliance from Rahul with a four and a six already in his inning. He will enjoy this Mumbai pitch if he settles down here. The Top 3 for Punjab have done most of the scoring for them so far this season. Mumbai have managed to keep the runs down but getting into that middle order early will be the key here.

SIX! Gayle goes big! That was put in the slot by Behrendorff as Gayle cuts loose with a swing down the ground

SIX! Behrendorff drags his length a little making it easy for Gayle to hoick him over the cow corner. Back-to-back sixes!

FOUR! Width offered by Behrendorff to Gayle, who just stands there and cuts it over point for a boundary

SIX! GAYLE ON FIRE!!! JB goes slow and full and the West Indian giant smokes that over his head down the ground

Proper bashing for Behrendorff in this over! 23 off it as Gayle decides to accelerate. Slams the fuller length ball down the ground for first six and then follows it up by slamming the half-tracker over cow corner. Behrendorff decides to go short and wide as Gayle cuts him over point for a four and then finishes the over with a six down the ground off full delivery.

Chris Gayle has now hit most sixes against MI in IPL, going past Suresh Raina's record of 35 sixes.

Behrendorff is getting duly punished for bowling length. He got away with it in his first couple of overs but with both batsmen set, his third over was always going to be crucial. Gayle doesn't hold back when he has your measure. 23 runs of the fifth over and Punjab are racing now.

FOUR! Slower delivery from Bumrah and Rahul gets into the position early to punch it through cover

Another great shot by Rahul! Picks the slower one early from Bumrah and punches it through sweeper cover for a boundary. 50 partnership for KXIP! Also, powerplay up. They are scoring at a rate of 8.33.

SIX! Rahul looks in great touch! AJ was a bit short there and Rahul got into the position early to pull it over mid-wicket

FOUR! Shades of Kevin Pietersen there! Rahul goes up and over deep extra cover against the slower one by AJ

KXIP's scoring rate of 8.96 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL - the joint highest among all the teams.

Another get over for KXIP! 13 off it and two great shots by Rahul! First, slams the short delivery from AJ like a boss over mid-wicket followed by an uppish drive over deep extra-cover off slower delivery for a four.

FOUR! Sublime shot! Tossed up delivery by Rahul Chahar and KL makes the most of his wrists as he played it to the gap at mid-wicket

Spin introduced by MI. Rahul Chahar comes on and starts off well, giving away six runs. A four for Rahul as he whips the flighted delivery through mid-wicket gap.

SIX! Hardik Pandya smoked over backward square leg! Not a good option to go short against Gayle because he can pull you out of the park like that

FOUR! Full delivery and Gayles clobbers it down the ground. Thankfully HP got out of the way in time

What a delightful pair the Kings have at the top. Gayle bludgeons everything while Rahul uses his bat like a paintbrush. Mumbai need a moment of inspiration in the field from somewhere.

FOUR! Gayle clears his front leg to cut the wide delivery over deep extra cover for another boundary

Not a memorable start for Hardik Pandya! 17 off it as Gayle takes him to the cleaners. Whacked the short ball over deep backward square leg for a massive six before clobbering the full ball straight down the ground. HP tried the wide of off stuff but gave away two extras while one was smoked over extra cover for a four.

SIX! Brave from Chahar. Flights the ball but Gayle is in mood tonight. Clears his leg and smokes it down the ground.

Chahar restoring things a bit for MI here. Seven off this over with Gayle hitting him for a six down the ground after being beaten with a googly. 10 overs up. KXIP are scoring at a rate of 9.3.

Krunal Pandya welcomed into attack with a biggie by Gayle! Backtracks to clobber it down the ground to bring up his fifty and 100 for KXIP. Rahul edges one in air but it falls wide of long-off.

SIX! Gayle picks the googly well, which was also full and whacks it straight down the park

First ball from Chahar is dispatched into the stands. Gayle picked the googly early and smoked the tossed up ball straight over the bowler's head. 10 off the over.

OUT! Dangerman Gayle is gone! There was a small break before this delivery as Gayle looked tired and that has done the job. Gayle went ot clear the mid-wicket boundary but didn't find the strength as KP took the catch.

It's all Punjab at the Wankhede. Are we going to see both openers score a hundred again this season after Sunrisers achieved the feat at their home. Also what's a par score on this pitch? Mumbai bat very deep and have a lot of firepower down the order. Punjab would like 200+ to feel safe.

KL Rahul has scored four fifty-plus scores out of his last five IPL innings against MI.

Finally some success for MI! Behrendorff dismisses dangerous Gayle. He looked sapped and took a break, went for a big shot next delivery but failed to clear the mid-wicket fence as Krunal took the catch. Meanwhile, Rahul has completed his fifty while David Miller has been promoted in batting order today.

Mumbai finally get a wicket. They were suitably helped by the weather Gods though. Gayle seemed exhausted and was attended by the physio. Perhaps Rahul made him run a few more quick singles than he would have liked. Positive move by Punjab to promote Miller. They are looking to bat big here.

Miller steals a single with a push to long-on followed by a double for Rahul with a punch to cover and a single on leg side. Just four off the over.

FOUR! Outside edge as Miller went for a slash off wide length ball but it went in gap to third man

WICKET! David Miller departs! Miller wanted to get the full and wide ball away but edged it to the keeper. Not his night.

Miller experiment has failed for KXIP tonight resulting in a lull. He got a four as the outside edge flew through the gap between point and third man but then he edges another to keeper QDK trying to clear the full and wide delivery. 10 off the over.

Despite a great start KXIP now don't look like getting 200+ score now. The run rate has now come down to eight as Rahul struggle to find the boundaries. Karun Nair has joined him in the middle. Seven off the over.

Low full-toss from Hardik but the bat twists in the hands of Karun Nair as he went for the flick shot which went high in the air and was taken by Chahar at deep backward leg. Good catch!

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjan at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai have won their last two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's Mumbai bowlers who have getting the job done for the team. With the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff now playing, Mumbai have started make impact with the ball. In their last match against the Sunrisers, Joseph, who was making his debut, picked six wickets, conceding just 12 runs – the best figures in the IPL history.

The Kings XI Punjab are also coming into the match with a win. They had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match so they would also look to maintain the winning run.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form, scoring three half-centuries already in the tournament while Mayank Agarwal is also showing his abilities with the bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin will once again be the key when it comes to spin bowling and the team will bank on all-around efforts of Sam Curran.

It will be also interesting to see the battle between Punjab batsman Chris Gayle and West Indian cricketer Joseph.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

