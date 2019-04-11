00:34 (IST)

Wow! Time to take rest because even for the fans and others, this was a exhausting one. A proper T20 thriller was played at the Wankhede Stadium and at the end, Kieron Pollard takes the honours after playing a blinder of a knock. He single-handedly took the match away from Punjab, and he will remember this for a long time. Tough loss for Punjan to take.

That's all we have for now. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage of the match. We will be back again for tomorrow's Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match. See you then!