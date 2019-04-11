First Cricket
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 1st ODI Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
MI vs KXIP Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Pollard's heroics take Mumbai to thrilling 3-wicket win

Date: Thursday, 11 April, 2019 00:34 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 24 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets

197/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.85
Fours
13
Sixes
13
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul (W) not out 100 64 6 6
Mandeep Singh not out 7 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 4 0 35 1
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 38 1
198/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.9
Fours
15
Sixes
11
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alzarri Joseph not out 15 13 2 0
Rahul Chahar not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ankit Rajpoot 4 0 52 1
Mohammed Shami 4 0 21 3

Mumbai Indians VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Wow! Time to take rest because even for the fans and others, this was a exhausting one. A proper T20 thriller was played at the Wankhede Stadium and at the end, Kieron Pollard takes the honours after playing a blinder of a knock. He single-handedly took the match away from Punjab, and he will remember this for a long time. Tough loss for Punjan to take. 

    That's all we have for now. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage of the match. We will be back again for tomorrow's Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match. See you then! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieron Pollard, MoM: I would like to thank God. I decided to bat higher because I enjoy batting at Wankhede. The plan was to attack Ashwin as spinners were not doing great. Unfortunately it didn't happen but it was about staying calm. It was a difficult pitch to bowl at and good to bat on, so we did well with the ball after the start they got. We did pull things back in the middle overs a bit but lost the plot at the end. Again, can't be harsh on the bowlers. We finished on the right end of the result and thanks to God for that to

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieron Pollard is the Man of the Match for his knock of 83 off 31

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Drama at Wankhede. Rajpoot gives away initially with a six off a no ball then a four of a free hit to nearly finish the game in one ball. But Pollard couldn't deliver the finishing blow as he hit a short pitch ball straight down mid wickets throat. Alzari Joseph had two to get off the last ball in the end and showed good composure by not going for the glory hit when he saw a full toss. Instead he just stroked it past the bowler and ran hard to take his side home. The legend of Pollard at Mumbai keeps getting bigger and bigger. This team worships him in the dressing room. This crowd adores him in the stands. And he gives them what they want: A warrior who never stops believing. What a player. What a man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin

    "Rajpoot injured his finger in the first over so we knew it will be a problem. We were little up and down with our catching. It was a par score, with the dew falling, Shami was excellent but we couldn't get through. Sam was obviously under the pump, it's his first experience in such a situation so he'll definitely get richer with the experience." 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased at Wankhede in IPL:

    198 - DD v MI, 2018

    198 - MI v KXIP, 2019*

    190 - MI v RR, 2014

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased by MI in IPL:

    199 v KXIP Indore, 2017

    198 v KXIP, Wankhede, 2019*

    190 v RR, Wankhede, 2014

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 198/7 ( Alzarri Joseph 15 , Rahul Chahar 1)

    What a thriller we witnessed! Mumbai Indians pulled it off thanks to Pollard's knock and some smart batting from Alzarri Joseph. He didn't panic and played the last ball like anyother one and ran two. Mumbai maintain their winning run, three in three matches.  

    Full Scorecard

  • MUMBAI INDIANS WIN!

    Alzarri Joseph pushes the ball to long-on and runs two. What a game! They did it only because of one man – Kieron Pollard! 

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.5: One run again!

    Joseph will bat for the final ball. Two needed from one. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for MI in an IPL innings:

    11 - Sanath Jayasuriya v CSK, Mumbai, 2008

    10 - Kieron Pollard v KXIP, Mumbai, 2019*

    8 - Kieron Pollard v SRH, Mumbai, 2013

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.4: One run!

    Mumbai need three runs from two balls. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.3: A dot ball!

    Alzarri Joseph doesn't take the advantage of another full-toss.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores on IPL captaincy debut:

    93 - Shreyas Iyer, Delhi

    83 - Kieron Pollard, MI*

    64 - Aaron Finch, PW

    55 - Murali Vijay, KXIP

    54 - Adam Gilchrist, Chargers

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.2: OUT! GONE!

    My goodness! A short-ball from Rajpoot. Pollard sends this one straight to the deep mid-wicket fieldder. 4 needed from 4 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    A horror night for Sam Curran ends in the 19th over with Pollard collecting two sixes and a four. Mumbai Indians need 15 off the final over now with Pollard on strike. Who has the heart to bowl this?

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.1: FOUR

    A free-hit. A full toss and a four from Pollard on the leg-side!  

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.1: SIX! AND A NO-BALL! 

    That's it! That's the end of Punjab. A low full-toss and Pollard sends the ball over deep square-leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 183/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 73 , Alzarri Joseph 12)

    Pollard, you genius! He knew he could take his team home and with that confidence, he smashed 17 runs off the penultimate over. THey need 15 from the last six balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • BOOOOM!

    What a player! This time he goes over long-on and that's huge one. I mean, massive! 

    Full Scorecard

  • BANG!

    Sam Curran looks out of sorts today or maybe Pollard is just too much for him. Length ball and another six over long-off. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Shami pulls it back slightly in the eighteenth over but has he provided enough cushion to the lesser experienced Punjab bowlers who now need to defend 16 an over. It's still not clear if Rajpoot can come back from the dugout and and bowl his final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Width in the very fist ball from Curran and Pollard finds the boundary on the off side. He's doing it all alone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 166/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 56 , Alzarri Joseph 12)

    Two overs remaining and Mumbai need 32 runs. It's not impossible because Kieron Pollard is still there for them. Shami finishes his quota of four overs and he gives away just 21 runs and picks three wickets. Sam Curran to bowl the next over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • A much-needed one for Mumbai. Alzarri Joseph makes room and smashes it over covers. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Two sixes in the seventeenth over bowled by Curran keeps Mumbai Indians above the required run rate. Who's next asks Pollard with another flat six over square leg to end that over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 158/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 55 , Alzarri Joseph 5)

    Sam Curran comes back well after conceding a six in the first ball but then spoils it by bowling a full-toss to Pollard in the finall ball. That one goes for a six as well. Mumbai are still in the match thanks to their captain. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest fifties for Kieron Pollard in IPL : (By balls)

    17 v KKR, Wankhede, 2016

    20 v SRH, Wankhede, 2013

    21 v CSK, Wankhede, 2015

    22 v KXIP, Wankhede, 2018

    22 v KXIP, Wankhede,  2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • 50 for Pollard!

    A juicy full toss and Pollard sends it over deep square-leg boundary. The game's not done yet.  

    Full Scorecard

  • WOW!

    No feet movement at all but that's not a problem for Pollard. He targets straight and gets the distance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 144/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 42 , Alzarri Joseph 4)

    What a match Shami is having! He gives away just four runs from his first spell and now comes back to take two big wickets. Hopes are fading for Mumbai, but they still have Pollard in the middle. He needs to do a Andre Russell here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball and Alzarri Joseph pulls it for four. Henriques does well to attept a catch there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!

    Shami is doing it for his team. A slower one and Krunal Pandya hands a simple catch to covers fielder. Krunal Pandya c Miller b Shami 1(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami strikes in his second spell!

    Not-so-great shot from Hardik Pandya as David Miller takes an easy catch at long-on. Hardik Pandya c Miller b Shami 19(13)  

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Who would want to bet against Pollard and his favorite partner in crime Pandya at the other end. You talk about intimidating bowling in cricket. These two are as intimidating as it gets in the game if you are running in with the ball. Pollard took Curran to the cleaners first. Ashwin's variations were dismantled. If these two are there at the end, then Mumbai will fancy their chances. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 135/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 41 , Hardik Pandya 19)

    Good over considering the situation of the match. Hardus Viljoen is getting his yorkers spot on. Just seven runs from the first five balls and dot to end the over. The required run is 12.6.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 128/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 40 , Hardik Pandya 13)

    Pollard and Hardik punish Ashwin! Not a great one from the captain who first concedes a four and then suffers against Pollard who smashes two huge sixes over the long-on. 19 off the over and Mumbai need 70 from 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • A hugeeeee one! He makes it look so simple! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Carrom ball but it's nothing compared to Pollard's power. Sails over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball from Ashwin and Hardik sends the ball to the leg side boundary.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 109/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 26 , Hardik Pandya 8)

    After conceding nine runs from the first two balls, Hardul Viljoen does well to give away just six from the rest of the balls. He bowls a few good yorkers with good pace. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The first one is a five wides and the next one goes in the gap behind the square wicket.  Hardik Pandya is off the mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 99/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 25 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    A good over for Mumbai turned bad by the time last ball is bowled. Pollard hits two sixes and four but the last ball resulted in a run out of Ishan Kishan.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Watch our for low flying objects if you are in the stands at the Wankhede. Pollard is hitting them hard and he is hitting them flat. The required run rate is still on the higher side, but one thing Mumbai have in their favour is that they don't have to worry about a strategy. They can clear their minds and smash everything in sight from here on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • RUN OUT! 

    Superb from bowler Sam Curran who picks the ball in no time and ensures the non-striker Ishan Kishan doesn't cross the line. Ishan Kishan run out (Sam Curran) 7(10

    Full Scorecard

  • Brutal from Pollard! 

    Length ball and Pollard doesn't hesitate to smash it over the bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Change of length from Curran. Bowls a fuller one and Pollard hits it through mid-wicket. Could've been a stunner if the fielder pulled off the catch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball and Pollard sends it over deep square-leg boundary. He's taking charge now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/3 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 9 , Ishan Kishan 6)

    Mumbai Indians are looking to up the ante. Not so great over from Ashwin, who gives width to Ishan Kishan and the batsman smashes it over covers. In the last ball, Pollard punches one over bowler's head for a six. Miller tries his best with a jump but there was too much power behind the ball,

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP scored 104 runs in their last 10 overs while MI needs to score 133 runs from their last 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 24 MI vs KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: What a thriller we witnessed! Mumbai Indians pulled it off thanks to Pollard's knock and some smart batting from Alzarri Joseph. He didn't panic and played the last ball like any other one and ran two. Mumbai maintain their winning run, three in three matches.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjan at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai have won their last two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's Mumbai bowlers who have getting the job done for the team. With the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff now playing, Mumbai have started make impact with the ball. In their last match against the Sunrisers, Joseph, who was making his debut, picked six wickets, conceding just 12 runs – the best figures in the IPL history.

MI vs KXIP Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Pollards heroics take Mumbai to thrilling 3-wicket win

File images of Kieron Pollard and Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

The Kings XI Punjab are also coming into the match with a win. They had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match so they would also look to maintain the winning run.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form, scoring three half-centuries already in the tournament while Mayank Agarwal is also showing his abilities with the bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin will once again be the key when it comes to spin bowling and the team will bank on all-around efforts of Sam Curran.

It will be also interesting to see the battle between Punjab batsman Chris Gayle and West Indian cricketer Joseph.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019

CRICKET SCORES


