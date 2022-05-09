MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, two sides that have had a disappointing tournament so far, will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 9 May. While Mumbai have found some momentum after winning their last two matches, Kolkata Knight Riders were pounded by Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter.

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders were very disappointing in their last fixture as nothing went according to plan. After a mediocre bowling performance, their batting was blown away by LSG. Although they are mathematically still in the tournament, they need to win their remaining contests and hope other results fall their way.

This match might be consequential for both sides, but players need to step up and perform and gun for individual glories in this match. With the season all but gone, teams will also be keen to figure out a potent combination for the next edition. Hence, in a way, this game holds a lot of consequences for both sides.

In their last encounter against the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan clicked together and this set the platform for a late assault by Tim David. They would hope more of the same from their batters. Their bowling was good in patches and this is the chance for Jasprit Bumrah to set the record straight after a tough last contest.

KKR, on the other hand, could revert to tried and trusted players as they have struggled to find the right combination all throughout the season. Only Shreyas Iyer has been in some form, and he needs the other batters to hit their stride.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav

