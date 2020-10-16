Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs KKR Match: Knight Riders aim for consistency under new skipper Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs KKR Match: Knight Riders aim for consistency under new skipper Eoin Morgan

Highlights

title-img
17:55 (IST)

Chris Gayle returned in style as he made an early impact during the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kings XI Punjab clash on Thursday, scoring 53 runs off 45 balls in his first match of the campaign. He was involved in a 93-run stand with skipper KL Rahul, as Punjab clinched a last-ball victory. Check out photos from that game here

17:41 (IST)

An explosive batting line-up and a lethal-at-death bowling attack will give Mumbai Indians a definitive edge over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The defending champions are on a roll having won their last four games, while there are problems aplenty for KKR, who were decimated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs in their last game. Click here to read the match preview. 

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 32 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to take place in Abu Dhabi. Just hours before the game, England's Eoin Morgan took over as KKR skipper, with Dinesh Karthik stepping down from the role. They are placed fourth with eight points from seven games, and will be keen to start afresh under the new skipper as they aim for their fifth win. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from UAE.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders latest updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 32 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to take place in Abu Dhabi. Just hours before the game, England's Eoin Morgan took over as KKR skipper, with Dinesh Karthik stepping down from the role. They are placed fourth with eight points from seven games, and will be keen to start afresh under the new skipper as they aim for their fifth win. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from UAE.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians love playing against KKR. Before the start of the season, they had their best win percentage (for teams against whom they have played 10 or more matches) against Kolkata – 76 percent, with 19 wins from 25 matches. They continued that dominance with a comprehensive 49-run win over them earlier in this edition at Abu Dhabi and would be looking to get a double on them this season again at the same venue.

And with the way they are playing, there is every chance they can achieve that double. They are on a winning spree and will go into the match on the back of four consecutive wins. In the last match, they beat the formidable DC and it's the all-round contribution that was again the key.

Quinton de Kock has found form, Suryakumar Yadav has looked impressive with two fifties in a row. Ishan Kishan has also timed the ball well. Rohit has been a bit inconsistent but the last time he played against KKR, he made 80 off 54 balls and was named Man of the Match. The middle and lower order can tear attacks apart. So KKR have a lot to ponder about. They need their bowlers to step up after the thumping loss against RCB.

On a slowish Sharjah surface, they conceded an above-par 194 against RCB in their last match and then crumbled to 112/9 in the chase. Their batsmen need to fire after the abject performance. With Tom Banton coming in, Rahul Tripathi was again pushed down the order against RCB but they would look to bring him back to open the innings considering the fact that he had hit 81 against CSK when promoted up the order. Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell all need to raise their game. Maybe KKR should look to push Russell up the order in order to get the best out of him. With the pitches getting slower, KKR might look to bring back Kuldeep Yadav again.

With the form and confidence that MI are in and considering their record over KKR, they start off as favourites.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 16, 2020 17:31:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs CSK Match, Full Cricket Score: Faf, Watson romp home in 10-wicket win for Chennai

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson remained unbeaten from the start as CSK ended their losing streak with a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Padikkal star as Bangalore beat Rajasthan
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kohli, Padikkal star as Bangalore beat Rajasthan

Catch the live score and over-by-over updates from IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore hammer Kolkata by 82 runs, collect fifth win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore hammer Kolkata by 82 runs, collect fifth win

Udana is bowling the final over of the innings. Bowls back to back yorkers off the second and third. Good fielding effort in the deep on the off-side by Siraj, who saved a couple of runs there. DONE AND DUSTED! RCB have not put a foot wrong here. They have beaten KKR by a huge margin of 82 runs. Comprehensive win this!