In the 22nd match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians are all set to host Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, 16 April 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With Mumbai having an edge over KKR in the past IPL seasons, Kolkata will be looking forward to turning the tables around this time. Speaking of IPL 2023, while KKR after losing their opening match have managed to bag two back-to-back wins, MI – on the other hand – lost their opening matches and finally managed to win their third game.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

MI vs KKR: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head records between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the past 15 seasons, the teams have faced each other for a total of 31 matches in IPL. Out of the 31 matches, while Mumbai have won 22 games, KKR have only won nine games so far. The last match between them was played during IPL 2022 where KKR managed to defeat Mumbai by 52 runs.

MI vs KKR weather prediction

With humid weather expected for the entire day, the maximum temperature in Mumbai can touch 36 degrees Celsius. While the day will have hazy sunshine, wind speed is likely to range from 39 km/hour.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming

MI vs KKR match date

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on 16 April, Sunday.

MI vs KKR match location

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs KKR match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch MI vs KKR on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

MI vs KKR live streaming

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

MI vs KKR full squads

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, and Raghav Goyal.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, and Jason Roy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.