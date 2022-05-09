MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

Jasprit Bumrah's efforts with the ball were certainly nullified by the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the IPL 2022 game at DY Patil Stadium on Monday after the Shreyas Iyer-led side clinched a 52-run win.

Chasing a target of 166, MI were bundled out for 113 in less than 18 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led unit never really got into the groove as they lost wickets at regular intervals and it was only Ishan Kishan who showed some mettle and chipped in with 51 off 43.

But the left-handed batter's departure at a team score of 100 was followed by a flurry of wickets as MI lost the next five in a span of 13 runs. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for KKR after he returned with figures of 3/22 in four overs while Andre Russell had a couple to his name for 22 runs in 2.3 overs.

Another bowler who impressed was Tim Southee after he picked up one wicket for 10 runs in three overs. Earlier, in the day, Bumrah rattled the KKR middle-order as he scalped a five-wicket haul to eventually return with figures of 5/10 in 4 overs. KKR scored 165/9 in 20 overs.

Now, we take a look at some interesting stats from the match.

1) Jasprit Bumrah scalped his first fifer in T20 format and attained the fifth best bowling figures in the Indian Premier League.

2) This was Mumbai Indians' second lowest total against KKR. They were bowled out for 108 in 2012 edition at Wankhede Stadium.

3) This is the second instance when KKR have beaten MI in three matches on the trot.

4) This was MI's ninth defeat in this edition, their most in any season. They had earlier lost eight matches during the 2009, 2014 and 2018 seasons.

