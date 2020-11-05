IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs DC Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians start favourites to clinch spot in final against Delhi Capitals

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
18:41 (IST)

Big match-ups to look forward to

It's the blockbuster Mumbai versus Delhi clash in Qualifier 1 with the winner advancing to the finals. Mumbai Indians have beaten Delhi Capitals in both their matches this season, but playoffs are a different beast. A lot of match-ups to look forward to as Mumbai's batting might meets Delhi's bowling firepower. 

Read Sameer Chhabra's take on various player versus player battles here.

18:33 (IST)

Meanwhile, here's the result update from Women's T20 Challenge 2020

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match on Thursday.

Click here to read the full report

18:20 (IST)

Rohit Sharma's injury saga rekindles club vs country debate, puts BCCI's transparency, or lack of, in spotlight

Rohit Sharma limped out of the ground on 18 October during the double Super Over between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. He returned to the pitch after a 16-day layoff in the defending champions' final league match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In these 16 days, Rohit has kicked up a storm in Indian cricket, pitting the Board of Control for Cricket in India directly against Mumbai Indians and reinforcing the idea that decision making in the Indian cricket board is more opaque than ever.

Click here to read our writer Ujwal Singh's take on Rohit's injury and BCCI's lack of transparency

18:11 (IST)

Full squad of both the teams

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

18:03 (IST)

Here's what Shreyas Iyer said about facing Mumbai Indians 

"Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys. It really depends on the day. They are pretty experienced in such (finals) stages but the team has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through.

"We need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this (beating RCB) was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us."

17:53 (IST)

Of lockdown effects, bio bubbles, and India's concerns, key takeaways from league stage

IPL 2020 is on its last legs – and there is little doubt that it has been one of the most successful editions. BCCI deserves credit for that. In a year when the world was turned upside down, it was never easy to get cricketers from across the world and play them across three cities. The organisers did a terrific job, as did the cricketers, resulting in some of the most intense T20 cricket. Few tournaments have been as competitive.

Click here to read key takeaways from the league stage

17:40 (IST)

Preview: All-round strength give Mumbai Indians the edge

The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH. Their bowlers too were taken to the task — a wake-up call before the crucial game.

Delhi's middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters. Mumbai top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan (428 runs) has been a revelation.

Click here to read the full article

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first qualifier of IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals for a place in the final. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Both Mumbai and Delhi started the tournament on a bright note, with both key batsmen and bowlers hitting the form. Mumbai showed consistency throughout the league stage while Delhi stumbled after a good start but regained the momentum at the right time to finish second on the table. It will be a tough battle tonight but

Mumbai come into this match having a slight edge over their opponents. 
Stay tuned for all the updates from Qualifier 1.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways against DC after the minor blip where they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah in their last match of the group stage. All through the league stage, they were the most consistent team and they were very strong all round. They missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who were rested against SRH. A 10-wicket loss could be a confidence-denter and that's why MI need to hit the refresh button.

A much-better batting effort is the need of the hour. The MI batsmen got starts against SRH but couldn't convert. The return of Rohit Sharma is a huge shot in the arm for them. He opened in the last game and couldn't click. Suryakumar Yadav will again be the key man in that batting line-up. He's been batting beautifully and his battle against the quality bowling line-up of DC will be fascinating to watch. The other dangerman for DC will be Kieron Pollard. He's not got much time in the middle but whatever time he's spent in the middle, he's looked ominous.

On the bowling front, Bumrah and Boult will be back which means either Coulter-Nile or James Pattinson will miss out. With Coulter-Nile offering something with the bat as well, MI might drop Pattinson for Boult.

DC, on the other hand, will look to carry forward the much-needed confidence from the win against RCB in their last match. The bowlers have been doing their job consistently and now it's time the batsmen stand up. Dhawan got back scoring runs after two successive ducks with a 41-ball 54 against RCB while DC received a huge confidence booster with Rahane getting among the runs as he hit 46-ball 60 in the last match.

Prithvi Shaw's form has been a constant cause of concern. He's kept faltering and if he's given another chance, there will be huge expectations from the DC opener. Shreyas Iyer too hasn't clicked in the last few games and has scores of 7,25,7 in the last three matches. Batting consistency is the need of the hour.

DC's strength has been their bowling and again, Nortje will be the biggest threat to MI. He's bowled with pace and vigour and his partnership with Kagiso Rabada will be the key to succeeding against a formidable MI batting line-up.

MI beat DC convincingly both times in the group stages and they will start off with an upper hand this time as well. The winner of the match will head straight into the final while the loser gets another chance as they play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Eliminator.

