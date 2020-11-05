IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs DC Qualifier 1: Mumbai Indians start favourites to clinch spot in final against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first qualifier of IPL 2020. Both Mumbai and Delhi started the tournament on a bright note, with both key batsmen and bowlers hitting the form. Mumbai showed consistency throughout the league stage while Delhi stumbled after a good start but regained the momentum at the right time to finish second on the table. It will be a tough battle tonight but Mumbai come into this match having a slight edge over their opponents.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways against DC after the minor blip where they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah in their last match of the group stage. All through the league stage, they were the most consistent team and they were very strong all round. They missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who were rested against SRH. A 10-wicket loss could be a confidence-denter and that's why MI need to hit the refresh button.

A much-better batting effort is the need of the hour. The MI batsmen got starts against SRH but couldn't convert. The return of Rohit Sharma is a huge shot in the arm for them. He opened in the last game and couldn't click. Suryakumar Yadav will again be the key man in that batting line-up. He's been batting beautifully and his battle against the quality bowling line-up of DC will be fascinating to watch. The other dangerman for DC will be Kieron Pollard. He's not got much time in the middle but whatever time he's spent in the middle, he's looked ominous.

On the bowling front, Bumrah and Boult will be back which means either Coulter-Nile or James Pattinson will miss out. With Coulter-Nile offering something with the bat as well, MI might drop Pattinson for Boult.

DC, on the other hand, will look to carry forward the much-needed confidence from the win against RCB in their last match. The bowlers have been doing their job consistently and now it's time the batsmen stand up. Dhawan got back scoring runs after two successive ducks with a 41-ball 54 against RCB while DC received a huge confidence booster with Rahane getting among the runs as he hit 46-ball 60 in the last match.

Prithvi Shaw's form has been a constant cause of concern. He's kept faltering and if he's given another chance, there will be huge expectations from the DC opener. Shreyas Iyer too hasn't clicked in the last few games and has scores of 7,25,7 in the last three matches. Batting consistency is the need of the hour.

DC's strength has been their bowling and again, Nortje will be the biggest threat to MI. He's bowled with pace and vigour and his partnership with Kagiso Rabada will be the key to succeeding against a formidable MI batting line-up.

MI beat DC convincingly both times in the group stages and they will start off with an upper hand this time as well. The winner of the match will head straight into the final while the loser gets another chance as they play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

