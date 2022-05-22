MI vs DC, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Jasprit Bumrah continues to impress; Tilak Varma leaves a mark

The Mumbai Indians spoiled the party for Delhi Capitals after the Rishabh Pant-led side suffered a defeat at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening and bowed out of the tournament. The Capitals needed to win this match against MI to make it to the playoffs.

After being put into bat, DC lost some early wickets and were reduced to 50/4 before Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell stitched a stand of 75 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pant struck 39 off 33, Powell chipped in with a 34-ball 43 as DC managed to put 159/7 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets for 25 runs in four overs for MI. Later, the Mumbai side lost skipper Rohit Sharma early but Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis kept things under control.

While Ishan struck 48 in 35 balls, Brevis notched up 37 in 33 deliveries. Later, it was Tim David who thoroughly dominated the MI bowling attack and scored a brisk 11-ball 34 as MI eventually went over the line by 5 wickets with five balls to spare.

We now take a look at some of the interesting stats from the game.

1) Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to pick 15 wickets or more in seven IPL seasons on the trot.

2) Jasprit Bumrah now has the lowest economy rate by the pacers in death overs in IPL 2022. He has an economy rate of 7.66.

3) This is the first IPL season where Rohit Sharma has failed to notch up a fifty.

4) Tilak Varma has scored most runs in an IPL season before the age of 20. Varma scored 397 runs in IPL 2022.

