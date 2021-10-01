MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After notching their first win of the second leg, Mumbai Indians would be looking to carry forward the momentum against Delhi Capitals. MI lost their first three matches of the second leg but won the crucial match against Punjab Kings to keep their play-off hopes alive. They are fifth in the table with 10 points and with the competition heating MI don't only have to win the match but with a good run rate as well as KKR, who are in the fourth position with 10 points as well have a +0.363 run-rate while MI have a -0.453 run rate.

The bowlers did well to restrict PBKS to 135/6. The inclusion of Nathan Coulter-Nile helped them as he bowled a frugal spell of 4-0-19-0. The spinners that were struggling hit some form as Krunal bowled well in the powerplay while Rahul Chahar did well in the middle overs. The biggest plus though was Kieron Pollard's bowling who scalped two wickets in one over, that of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to change the course of the match.

Another big relief was the middle order performing. With the top order back in the hut early, Saurabh Tiwary (45), Hardik Pandya (40 not out) and Kieron Pollard (15 not out off 7 balls) helped MI cross the finish line. Tiwary has done well in whatever chances he's been provided and averages 100 from three innings.

Rohit Sharma would be looking to bounce back after hitting just 8 against PBKS.

They might not look to change the winning combination.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sit comfortably on the second spot in the table with 16 points and would look to consolidate that spot and become the second team to qualify for the play-offs after CSK. After two wins in two matches in the second leg, they suffered a jolt against KKR and lost by three wickets. They would look to get back to winning ways. Their batting faltered against KKR as they could only post 127/9. The bowlers fought hard but defending 128 was always going to be a difficult task. The middle order will look to get back on track against MI.

They too might not look to make any changes as this bunch has done well in the past.

With MI looking for crucial points and DC looking to qualify for play-offs, we might be in for an enthralling contest.

Here's all you need to know about the 46th match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

When will the 46th match of the IPL 2021 between MI and DC take place?

The match between MI and DC will take place on 2 October 2021.

What is the venue for the MI vs DC match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the MI vs DC match start?

The MI and DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs DC match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.