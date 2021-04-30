MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch

With the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) almost nearing the halfway mark, the stage will be set for ‘El Clasico’ of the tournament when defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

CSK seem to be back at their vintage best after a disappointing campaign in 2020, finding themselves on top of the points table with five wins and a loss in six matches (10 points).

Rohit Sharma’s MI, meanwhile, have had a mixed outing so far with three wins and as many losses. They began their campaign with a two-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season-opener before registering wins against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their latest victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday came following consecutive defeats to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been their top batsman with 215 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav, known for his aggressive approach which helps the team post big scores, has looked patchy over the last few matches

Even since a knock of 56 against KKR in MI’s second game, Suryakumar has endured scores of 10, 24, 33 and 16 in the four matches that followed.

In their bowling department, Rahul Chahar is the team’s leading wicket-taker this season with 11 scalps, while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have scalped seven and five wickets respectively.

For CSK, Faf du Plessis (270 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (192) have been explosive at the top of the batting line-up while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remains a major threat to the opposition.

Jadeja’s most notable performance this season came against RCB, when he slammed a 28-ball 62 and took three wickets to decimate Virat Kohli and Co and hand their first defeat of the season.

Time and again, Jadeja has proven to be a game-changer and match-winner, and his match-up against MI, especially if he bats against Boult and Bumrah in the death overs, seems to be one to watch out for.

Here’s all you need to know about the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:

When will the 27th match of the IPL between MI and CSK take place?

The 27th match of the IPL between MI and CSK will take place on 1 May, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Firstpost.com will have live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.