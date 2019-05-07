Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 between MI and CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

The league stage is over and the playoffs are here. MI, who finished at top of the league table, take on CSK today in Qualifier 1, which will be played in Chennai. The winner will qualify for the final while the loser will get another shot with Qualifier 2. The second team in Qualifier 2 will be the winner of the Eliminator between DC and SRH.

David Warner left for Australia at the end of April but he continues to lead the Orange Cap list with 692 runs. KL Rahul and Andre Russell are second and third respectively but KXIP and KKR are not in playoffs. Which players can catch Warner then? Find out here.

Kagiso Rabada still leads the Purple Cap race but CSK's Imran Tahir is not far behind. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets so far, the highest for the franchise. Click here to check the whole list.

Will Imran Tahir be able to fox the big-hitting Hardik Pandya should the two come face-to-face in the middle overs of the innings? Check out five of the most anticipated player battles that we are likely to witness in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 between MI and CSK, compiled by Sandipan Banerjee.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians recovered well from the shaky start to their IPL 2019 campaign, finishing on top of the points table at the end of the league stage. While skipper Rohit Sharma's tactics have been astute once again even if his form with the bat has blown hot and cold, it is players such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, etc who have played a key role the team's success so far this season.Gaurav Joshi takes a detailed look at Mumbai Indians' road to the playoffs .

Chennai Super Kings' journey to the playoffs has been one where skipper MS Dhoni has played a huge role, both with bat and gloves as well as his understanding of the game and ability to improvise. Rajesh Tiwary writes on how Dhoni's aura of invincibility has guided the defending champions to yet another top-two finish in his article here .

IPL 12 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: CSK will bank on home advantage as they take on league stag leader MI in Qualifier 1 for a place in the final of the tournament

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

