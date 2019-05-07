First Cricket
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
AFG in SCO May 08, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 Match at Chennai: Mumbai hope to conquer Chennai's fortress for spot in final

Date: Tuesday, 07 May, 2019 18:37 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Chennai Super Kings' journey to the playoffs has been one where skipper MS Dhoni has played a huge role, both with bat and gloves as well as his understanding of the game and ability to improvise. Rajesh Tiwary writes on how Dhoni's aura of invincibility has guided the defending champions to yet another top-two finish in his article here

  • Four-time champions Mumbai Indians recovered well from the shaky start to their IPL 2019 campaign, finishing on top of the points table at the end of the league stage. While skipper Rohit Sharma's tactics have been astute once again even if his form with the bat has blown hot and cold, it is players such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, etc who have played a key role the team's success so far this season.Gaurav Joshi takes a detailed look at Mumbai Indians' road to the playoffs

  • Will Imran Tahir be able to fox the big-hitting Hardik Pandya should the two come face-to-face in the middle overs of the innings? Check out five of the most anticipated player battles that we are likely to witness in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 between MI and CSK, compiled by Sandipan Banerjee.

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates 

    Kagiso Rabada still leads the Purple Cap race but CSK's Imran Tahir is not far behind. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets so far, the highest for the franchise. Click here to check the whole list.

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates 

    David Warner left for Australia at the end of April but he continues to lead the Orange Cap list with 692 runs. KL Rahul and Andre Russell are second and third respectively but KXIP and KKR are not in playoffs. Which players can catch Warner then? Find out here.

  • The league stage is over and the playoffs are here. MI, who finished at top of the league table, take on CSK today in Qualifier 1, which will be played in Chennai. The winner will qualify for the final while the loser will get another shot with Qualifier 2. The second team in Qualifier 2 will be the winner of the Eliminator between DC and SRH.

  • Today's IPL match live blog between MI vs CSK:

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 between MI and CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

IPL 12 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: CSK will bank on home advantage as they take on league stag leader MI in Qualifier 1 for a place in the final of the tournament

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: IPL's arguably biggest rivalry is back — this time in the Qualifier 1 — as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns for the third time this season.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against their fierce rivals this season when the teams face off in Chennai tonight.

This time, the race to the Playoffs went down to the wire with MI, CSK, and Delhi Capitals (DC) all finishing with 18 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to wait for the result between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won comfortably by nine wickets.

This meant that third-placed DC plays SRH in the eliminator, where the loser gets knocked out.

CSK are in a tricky situation. After winning seven of their eight matches in the first half of the season, they only managed two wins in their last six, with their latest loss coming against KXIP.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock has been in fine form this season. Having aggregated 492 runs so far, including four fifties. He is 106 runs ahead of Rohit Sharma (386 runs) in terms of the MI's top run-scorers list.

With CSK returning to their home turf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be looking for big runs. Raina is in good touch, having scored fifties in each of his last two games.

 Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

 

Updated Date: May 07, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

