IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK Match: Arch rivals kickstart delayed tournament at Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK Match: Arch rivals kickstart delayed tournament at Abu Dhabi

Highlights

title-img
18:28 (IST)

Every year presents an opportunity for the youngsters to make a mark and MI have been known to unearth these talents. They might throw in a surprise or two this season and it's an opportunity for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya to get into the line of selectors' radar once again.

Click here to read Mumbai Indians preview

18:21 (IST)

How has MS Dhoni's fared against spinners in the league over the years? What are Rohit Sharma's numbers as far as the opener's slot is concerned? All that and much more in the IPL 2020 statistical preview by Umang Pabari. Click here to read the full piece.

18:16 (IST)

Mumbai Indians have won the championship four times. Want to know more about the defending champions? Get to know everything about Mumbai Indians here in our Factbox

18:08 (IST)

The four-time champions are all set to begin their title defence...

18:00 (IST)

How many titles has CSK won? Who is there top run-getter? Top wicket-taker? Get all knowledge about CSK here  in our IPL team factbox. 

17:52 (IST)

The Super Kings are on their way!

17:41 (IST)

Over a year since the two arch-rivals met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the IPL 2019 final, which Rohit Sharma's side won by one run to clinch their fourth title, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meet again, this time to kickstart the delayed 2020 edition of the T20 carnival.

Everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash between the old foes, you can find here in the MI vs CSK match preview.

17:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday! After months of uncertainty over its fate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament finally gets underway in a couple of hours' time today!

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Match Preview: After a long delay, the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on Friday when defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians take on three-time title champions Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Two of IPL's most successful teams will aim to start on a winning note straightaway with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai holding a slight edge over MS Dhoni's Chennai. CSK will be without Suresh Raina - a key member who left the squad due to personal reasons and will not participate in this season's tournament. After Raina's departure, two cricketers from the CSK squad – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – along with other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 as soon as they team landed in UAE.

The off-field issues may have put slight pressure on Dhoni and the rest, a team that depends on the experience of international players.

File image of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, captain of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Sportzpics

File image of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, captain of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Sportzpics

Mumbai, on the other hand, will miss Lasith Malinga's services this season. He has been a consistent performer for the team and performed the role of a match-winner over many years. While CSK's bowling is their biggest advantage, Mumbai's strong point is their batting. In the spin department, Chennai look to have an upper hand while Mumbai's pacers, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, will hope to cause damage.

Not much is known about the pitch conditions in Abu Dhabi, but if it's on the slower side, Chennai's spinners will likely play a crucial role.

Here's all you need to know about the first IPL match between MI and CSK:

When is the first IPL match between MI and CSK?

The first match between MI and CSK is on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

Where will the MI vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the MI vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST  (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all team previews

Click here for all IPL related news

Updated Date: September 19, 2020 17:33:17 IST

Tags:

