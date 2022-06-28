‘Met Shah Rukh Khan in 2012, but…’: Chandrakant Pandit on why he did not coach IPL team

In a country like India where all the limelight is given to the players, Chandrakant Pandit has emerged as an anomaly. After leading Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, there is a lot of interest into how Pandit goes about his business, his coaching style and the way he prepares his teams.

He has already coached Mumbai to three titles, Vidarbha to two and now, led Madhya Pradesh to beat giants Mumbai and secure their maiden title. However, despite his pedigree, Pandit has not been associated with any IPL franchise. But, the MP head coach is not too bothered by it. "Agar phone karunga, toh kuch mil jayega par who mera style kabi thaa nahi (If I call (any IPL teams), I will get something but that's not my style)," he told PTI.

He also spoke about meeting with Kolkata Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan back in 2012, but was adamant at not working under any foreign coach. "I met Mr Shah Rukh Khan back then but somehow I couldn't bring myself to work under a foreign coach,'' he had said on that day.

Since he has crossed 60, Pandit is not eligible for any national duty, but the former wicket-keeper batter is not complaining. He is pleased at having led Madhya Pradesh to the title after he failed to do so as a player 23 years back.

"Every trophy gives satisfaction but this one is special. I couldn't do it as an MP captain years back (23 years). All these years, I have always felt that I had left something back over here. That's the reason I am a bit more excited and emotional about it," Pandit had said after the final.

In the final, a dominant performance by Madhya Pradesh saw them beat 41-time champions Mumbai by 7 wickets to bag their maiden Ranji win.