MCC to use gender neutral term 'batters' in laws to 'reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive sport'

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), guardians of the laws of cricket and owners of the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, have announced amendments to the game's laws where the term "batter" and "batters" will now be used instead of "batsman" or "batsmen".

These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, after early discussion by the club’s specialist Laws sub-committee.

MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all. The changes come into effect immediately and updates have been made to the official rule book. Changes within the app and printed versions will be made at the next opportunity.

MCC encouraged others to adopt the updated terminology following the announcement of the change to the Laws.

During the last discussion on the topic, in 2017, it was agreed, following consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key figures within women’s cricket, that the terminology would remain as “batsman” and “batsmen” within the laws of the game.

The changes now, however, come with the growth of women's cricket. England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's which was watched on by a capacity crowd.

A record international crowd saw Australia beat India in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne last year and earlier this year, Lord’s broke the record for a domestic women’s match as 17,116 watched Oval Invincibles defeat Southern Brave.

Jamie Cox, Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) at MCC said: “MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times.

“Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today.”