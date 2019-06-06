First Cricket
MCA refers matter related to cricket corruption in Mumbai T20 league to BCCI

Giving the rationale behind referring the matter to the Board, the member stressed that MCA had no information whatsoever about the matter as nobody had approached it in writing. Giving the rationale behind referring the matter to the Board, the member stressed that MCA had no information whatsoever about the matter as nobody had approached it in writing.

Press Trust of India, Jun 06, 2019 22:14:54 IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association has "referred" the matter of a local player being allegedly approached to under-perform in the city's T20 league to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The MCA discussed the issue during an ad-hoc committee meeting held at its headquarters on Thursday evening.

"We have referred this matter to the Board and whatever help they want, we will provide them," a member of the ad hoc committee, who did not wish to be named, said.

Representational image. Reuters

"If the BCCI has to investigate the matter, that is up to them. And we will provide all the assistance," the member said, adding a mail in this regard was sent to the Board.

The ad-hoc committee comprises CEO C S Naik, Prof Dr Unmesh Khanwilkar, Navin Shetty, Ganesh Iyer and Shahalam Shaikh.

Earlier in the day, a senior MCA official had told PTI that BCCI had sought information on the case.

It was also understood that a member of the BCCI Anti Corruption Unit met a top MCA official in this regard.

According to a media report, a Mumbai player who has played Ranji Trophy, was approached by a rival team's owner to under-perform in the Mumbai T20 League semifinals.

The league, approved by the BCCI and conducted by the MCA, was held from 14 May to 26 May.

The official, however, had maintained that the MCA has got nothing in writing from any of the players or the franchisees and when it does, the information will be passed on to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

BCCI's ACU chief Ajit Singh has already said that he would investigate the case once MCA provides all the details.

The matter could come up for discussion at the Committee of Administrators meeting on Friday.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 22:14:54 IST

