MCA office-bearers meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss Wankhede Stadium lease issue
In June last year, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had demanded Rs 120 crore from MCA for renewal of lease of Wankhede Stadium.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NZ - Jan 29th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Massive tweet volumes, complex hierarchies, coordinated attacks: Hacker reveals how BJP, Congress IT cells wage war on social media
-
On 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors plead for world to 'never forget' atrocities
-
FA Cup: New manager Mikel Arteta's methods taking hold as Arsenal advance to fifth round with win over Bournemouth
-
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala summoned by SEBI for insider trading in Aptech; market regulator investigating role of family members too: Report
-
Congress says PM 'not interested' in Constitution, claims package sent on R-Day to his office is being returned
-
Building influence through institutions: George Soros' intention is worrying but his strategy of ideological dominance is worth noting
-
Aditi Rao Hydari talks about Psycho, collaborating with Mysskin, Mani Ratnam and Dhanush
-
Jokha Alharthi, Man Booker International Prize 2019 winner, on Arabic literature: 'Diverse, beautiful, deserves to be read'
-
Two filmmakers seek to explain the climate change crisis by showing its human cost in Nepal
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and discussed several issues, including lease of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.
A senior MCA office-bearer confirmed the development to PTI.
It is understood that a total of nine issues were discussed with Thackeray.
In June last year, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had demanded Rs 120 crore from MCA for renewal of lease of Wankhede Stadium.
The stadium is owned by MCA and houses headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2020 10:29:00 IST
Also See
Fearing anti-CAA protests during India vs Australia match at Wankhede, security guards stop fans sporting 'anything in black'
BCCI wants new national selection panel to attend Indian cricket team meetings
Dhoni denied central contract: BCCI could have been more sensitive to MSD's case considering glorious past and value he offers