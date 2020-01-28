First Cricket
MCA office-bearers meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss Wankhede Stadium lease issue

In June last year, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had demanded Rs 120 crore from MCA for renewal of lease of Wankhede Stadium.

Press Trust of India, Jan 28, 2020 10:29:00 IST

Mumbai: Office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and discussed several issues, including lease of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

A senior MCA office-bearer confirmed the development to PTI.

It is understood that a total of nine issues were discussed with Thackeray.

In June last year, the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had demanded Rs 120 crore from MCA for renewal of lease of Wankhede Stadium.

The stadium is owned by MCA and houses headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

