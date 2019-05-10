Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has sought applications for the post of coaches, including the one for the senior men's team, who will also get Rs 12 lakh bonus for winning the coveted Ranji Trophy.

According to the MCA website, the remuneration for the coach of the senior men's team will be Rs 24 lakh for the contract period (one year), while bonus to him will be Rs 12 lakh for "winning the Ranji Trophy" or Rs 6 lakh for finishing as runners-up in the premier domestic tournament.

A senior MCA official told PTI that this is for the first time that the association has publicly put out the figures of remuneration and bonuses for coaches and this has been done to maintain transparency.

Similarly, the city's cricket body has offered Rs 7.5 lakh bonus for the U-23 team's coach for men for winning the Col CK Nayadu Trophy or Rs 3.5 lakh bonus for ending as runners-up in the tournament apart from Rs 15 lakh remuneration, according to the website.

The MCA has also invited applications for the coaches of its Under-19 and Under-16 teams for which similar "bonuses" have been offered.

It has also invited applications for coaches for its Under-14 team, senior women's team and Under-19 girls squad.

The cricket body has stated that those interested in these posts canapply before 13 May.

It is understood the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the MCA will shortlist candidates for interviews.

The CIC, chaired by former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, also comprises ex-India pacer Raju Kulkarni and former Mumbai spinner Kiran Mokashi.