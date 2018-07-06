MCA extends deadline for applications for coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) extended till 9 July the deadline for making application for the positions of the coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams.
Press Trust of India
July 06, 2018
Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) extended till 9 July the deadline for making application for the positions of the coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams.
The decision was taken after its re-jigged Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) met in Mumbai.
Earlier the cricket body had sought applications by 4 July, and scheduled interviews for Friday.
File image of the MCA logo. Getty images
"A lot of applications have been already submitted for Ranji Trophy and U-19...But we need little more time, so we have extended for three days (the deadline)," former India pacer Karsan Ghavri, who chaired the CIC meeting, said.
"The people who have been missed out for applying in this time frame, they have more time and they will be considered (if they apply)," Ghavri added.
The CIC will meet next Wednesday for interviewing candidates, he said.
When asked by reporters as to why the time was extended, Ghavri said one of the reasons could be that the association received fewer than expected applications.
On the appointment of trainer and physio, Ghavri said, "MCA has hired a professional management company and they will appoint physios and trainers."
Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, ex-India stumper Ajay Ratra and former Mumbai wicket-keeper Vinayak Samant are among those who have so far applied for the job of Mumbai Ranji team's coach.
Former Mumbai all-rounder Kiran Powar is among those who have applied for the job of coach of U-19 team.
CIC members Ajit Wadekar and Amol Mazumdar did not attend the meeting on Friday.
A senior MCA official said the cricket body needs to appoint two coaches as soon as possible as the appointment is already delayed, following the exit of Ranji team coach Samir Dighe and U-19 coach Satish Samant.
