MCA delay appointment Mumbai's Ranji and Under-19 teams' coach
After failing to reach a decision on appointment of Ranji team's coach during its meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, the Cricket Improvement Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will meet again on Friday.
Press Trust of India,
July 11, 2018
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW Vs NED Uganda Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Mumbai: After failing to reach a decision on appointment of Ranji team's coach during its meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, the Cricket Improvement Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will meet again on Friday.
CIC members, former pacers Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Raju Kulkarni, along with former Mumbai players Kiran Mokashi and Sahil Kukreja, interviewed aspirants for the posts of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams.
File image of the MCA logo. Getty images
"Today, we held a meeting for selection of Mumbai Ranji and Under 19 coach and after a thorough discussion on a personal level with all coaches, CIC members decided that they will need more time to come to a conclusion. So they will continue the meeting tomorrow," MCA official Unmesh Khanvilkar told reporters.
It is understood that former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar, ex-Mumbai stumper Vinayak Samant and former Rajasthan coach Pradeep Sundaram, who had applied for the post of Ranji coach, appeared in person for the interview.
"They have said we need more time, it's an important post. So three people have been short-listed. It's not just the question of Ranji trophy and U-19, they want to restructure the complete academy," Khanvilkar said.
Former India batsman Praveen Amre has not applied for the post, he added.
Updated Date:
Jul 11, 2018
Also See
MCA extends deadline for applications for coaches of Mumbai Ranji and Under-19 teams
Ramesh Powar, Vinayak Samant, Pradeep Sundaram in contention for Mumbai Ranji coach job
Abhishek Nayar rules himself out from coaching Puducherry, will take call on playing