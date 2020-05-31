The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, scheduled to be held online on Monday, has been deferred as the chances to organise a meet which officials can attend in person, have improved.
File image of the MCA logo. Getty images
The central government has announced that several lockdown restrictions will be lifted on 8 June.
The Apex Council meeting was scheduled to form an ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee.
A Council member told PTI that meeting could be held after 8 June after the "unlock" guidelines come into effect.
Apart from forming ad-hoc CIC, the Apex Council was to decide the on AGM date and discuss over the 2020-21 cricket season.
Cricketing activities in Mumbai have come to a grinding halt as it is one of the worst affected cities by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic
Updated Date:
May 31, 2020 15:33:01 IST
