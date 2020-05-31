The Apex Council meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association, scheduled to be held online on Monday, has been deferred as the chances to organise a meet which officials can attend in person, have improved.

The central government has announced that several lockdown restrictions will be lifted on 8 June.

The Apex Council meeting was scheduled to form an ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee.

A Council member told PTI that meeting could be held after 8 June after the "unlock" guidelines come into effect.

Apart from forming ad-hoc CIC, the Apex Council was to decide the on AGM date and discuss over the 2020-21 cricket season.

Cricketing activities in Mumbai have come to a grinding halt as it is one of the worst affected cities by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 15:33:01 IST

