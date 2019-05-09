First Cricket
MCA appoints Milind Rege as Mumbai cricket's chief selector for 2019-2020 season

Rege, who has served as Mumbai's chief selector earlier also, will head the four-member selection panel.

Press Trust of India, May 09, 2019 19:26:07 IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday announced that former off-spinner Milind Rege would be heading its senior selection committee for the 2019- 2020 season.

Rege, who has served as Mumbai's chief selector earlier also, will head the four-member selection panel.

File image of the MCA logo. Getty images

File image of the MCA logo. Getty images

Apart from Rege, the senior selection committee, which picks up squads for the Ranji Trophy (multi-day), Vijay Hazare (ODI) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) - comprises Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil, the MCA said in a media statement.

The 70-year-old Rege, during his career played 52 First Class matches for Mumbai and took 126 wickets, conceding 3,683 runs.

Rege will also head the U-23 selection committee.

The city's cricket body also announced various other selection committees for the upcoming season.

Among other significant appointments, Kalpana Murkar, the daughter of noted coach Ramakant Achrekar, was appointed chairperson of the Under-19 and Under 16 Girls selection committee.

MCA selection committees for various age groups are:

Senior selection committee: Milind Rege chairman – Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil (members).

Under 23 selection committee: Milind Rege chairman – Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Sanjay Patil (members).

Under-19 selection committee: Sanjay Patil chairman – Rajesh Pawar, Rajesh Sutar, Santosh Shinde and Mandar Phadke (members).

Under-16 selection committee: Mandar Phadke chairman- Mayur Kadrekar, Piyush Soneji, Ashutosh Dube and Nilesh Bhosale (members).

Under-14 selection committee: Ravi Kulkarni - chairman- Sanjeev Jadhav, Nilesh Patwardhan, Girish Patki and Amol Bhalekar (members).

Under-12 selection committee: Ravi Kulkarni - chairman- Sanjeev Jadhav, Nilesh Patwardhan, Girish Patki and Amol Bhalekar (members).

Senior womens selection committee: Vrunda Bhagat - chairperson - Arundhati Ghosh, Surekha Bhandare and Sandhya Relekar (members).

Under-23 women's selection committee Vrunda Bhagat - chairperson - Arundhati Ghosh, Surekha Bhandare and Sandhya Relekar (members).

Under-19 girls selection committee Kalpana Murkar - chairperson - Sangeeta Kamat, Seema Pujare Apoorva Kokil and Veena Paralkar (members).

Under-16 girls selection committee: Kalpana Murkar - chairperson - Sangeeta Kamat, Seema Pujare, Apoorva Kokil and Veena Paralkar (members).

