Mayank Agarwal scores another ton as India 'A' beat England Lions by 102 runs
After scoring 112 against West Indies 'A' a day before, Agarwal made an identical score as India 'A 'scored a competitive 309 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, England Lions were all out for 207 in 41.3 overs.
Press Trust of India,
June 27, 2018
Leicester: Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run with yet another hundred as India 'A' comfortably beat England Lions by 102 runs in the third match of the tri-nation 'A' series on Tuesday.
Mayank Agarwal scored his second successive ton for India 'A'. File Image: Twitter/@mayankcricket
After scoring 112 against West Indies 'A' a day before, Agarwal made an identical score as India 'A 'scored a competitive 309 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, England Lions were all out for 207 in 41.3 overs with pacer Shardul Thakur taking three for 53.
India 'A' are now level on points with the Lions — four points from three games.
While batting, Agarwal's 112 was complemented by Shubman Gill's 72 and Hanuma Vihari's 69. Gill, in fact, was promoted as an opener after young Prithvi Shaw didn't find the place in the playing XI. It couldn't be ascertained whether he was rested or forced to sit out due to injury.
Agarwal has now scored three hundreds at the Grace Road ground — 151 retd out against Leicestershire, 112 against West Indies 'A' and now 112 against the Lions.
His 104-ball innings had 10 boundaries and four sixes while Gill's 80-ball knock had 10 fours and a six. Together they added 165 for the opening stand to set the foundation.
Although Hanuma got a half-century, he failed to force the pace of the innings consuming 93 balls and it was left to Deepak Hooda (33 not-out) to take the team past 300-run mark.
It was a collective effort from bowlers that saw England Lions losing wickets at regular intervals. None of their batsmen got a half-century. Thakur was well supported by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) and M Prasidh Krishna (1/30). Deepak Chahar was rested for this match.
Even the spinners, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda chipped in with a wicket apiece. Gowtham though was a bit expensive.
Brief Scores
India 'A' 309/6 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarwal 112, Shubman Gill 72, Hanuma Vihari 69) beat England Lions 207 in 41.3 overs (Liam Dawson 38, Shardul Thakur 3/53, Khaleel Ahmed 2/30). India 'A' won by 102 runs.
