'I am going to keep chasing it': Batter Mayank Agarwal on India future

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Mayank Agarwal endured a tough run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, managing just 196 runs from 13 matches at an average of 16.33. Not only did Agarwal have a forgettable IPL with the bat this year, but he seems to have fallen down the pecking order in both Tests and ODIs, while he is yet to make his debut in the T20I format for India.

Agarwal, however, did notch up two centuries recently while representing Bengaluru Blasters in the 2022 Maharaja T20 trophy. Agarwal scored an unbeaten 102 against Shivamogga Strikers earlier in August, and more recently, an unbeaten 112 against Gulbarga Mystics in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Agarwal opened up on how the last few months has been for him, adding that two centuries in the Maharaja T20 Trophy felt ‘amazing’.

"In the last four months, I've really worked hard on my batting. As you can see, I've started sweeping and reverse-sweeping the ball, that too against the fast bowlers,"Agarwal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I've opened up four-five areas in my game which are paying rich dividends. I am very happy that the hard work I put in is paying off now,” he added.

The 31-year-old went onto say: “Getting two hundreds in a T20 tournament like the Maharaja Trophy feels amazing. It feels really nice when the players respond to you the way you want. Obviously, runs behind my back really makes me feel good and then I can lead from the front."

As far as Tests are concerned, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have emerged as India’s primary top-order batters and as a result Agarwal has fallen down the pecking order. With the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia later this year, there’s a huge competition for certain slots but Agarwal is yet to get a chance in T20Is for India.

The Bengaluru-born cricketer, however, said that he was not going to give up.

"I am somebody who isn't going to give up," Agarwal said.

"I am going to keep chasing it and improve my game with each passing day. I will be very happy with whatever comes my way, but the aspirations and dreams never die,” he added.

"It's about going out there, improving and ticking all those boxes,” Agarwal signed off.

