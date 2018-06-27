First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 5th ODI Jun 24, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 1 wicket
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 28, 2018
SAW vs NZW
County Ground, Bristol
BANW in IRE Jun 28, 2018
IREW vs BANW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mayank Agarwal hits second consecutive ton to guide India 'A' to 102-run victory over England Lions

After scoring 112 against West Indies A on Monday, Agarwal made an identical score as India A scored a competitive 309 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, England Lions were all out for 207 in 41.3 overs

Press Trust of India, June 27, 2018

Leicester: Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his dream run with yet another hundred as India A comfortably beat England Lions by 102 runs in the third match of the Tri-nation 'A' series.

After scoring 112 against West Indies A on Monday, Agarwal made an identical score as India A scored a competitive 309 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, England Lions were all out for 207 in 41.3 overs with pacer Shardul Thakur taking three for 53.

India A are now level on points with the Lions — 4 points from three games.

File image of Mayank Agarwal. Image credit: Twitter/@mayankcricket

File image of Mayank Agarwal. Image credit: Twitter/@mayankcricket

While batting, Agarwal's 112 was complemented by Shubman Gill's 72 and Hanuma Vihari's 69. Gill, in fact, was promoted as an opener after young Prithvi Shaw didn't find the place in the playing XI. It couldn't be ascertained whether he was rested or forced to sit out due to injury.

Agarwal has now scored three hundreds at the Grace Road ground — 151 retd out against Leicestershire, 112 against West Indies A and now 112 against the Lions.

His 104 ball innings had 10 boundaries and four sixes while Gill's 80 ball knock had 10 fours and a six. Together they added 165 for the opening stand to set the foundation.

Although Hanuma got a half-century, he failed to force the pace of the innings consuming 93 balls and it was left to Deepak Hooda (33 no) to take the team past 300-run mark.

It was a collective effort from bowlers that saw England Lions losing wickets at regular intervals. None of their batsmen got a half-century. Thakur was well supported by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) and M Prasidh Krishna (1/30). Deepak Chahar was rested.

Even the spinners Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda chipped in with a wicket apiece. Gowtham though was a bit expensive.

Brief Scores

India A 309/6 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarwal 112, Shubman Gill 72, Hanuma Vihari 69) beat England Lions 207 in 41.3 overs (Liam Dawson 38, Shardul Thakur 3/53, Khaleel Ahmed 2/30). India A won by 102 runs.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018

Tags : #England Lions #Hanuma Vihari #India 'A' #Khaleel Ahmed #Krishnappa Gowtham #Krunal Pandya #M Prasidh Krishna #Mayank Agarwal #Shardul Thakur #Shubman Gill #SportsTracker

Also See

The Atta Boys | S01E09




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all