First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Matthew Wade says he does not want to sledge Virat Kohli's men as they use it to their advantage

The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of “sledging” on the field and was never far away when aggression levels spiked during last year’s Ashes in England.

Reuters, Jun 09, 2020 10:07:49 IST

Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the Test series against India over the home summer as he says Kohli’s team thrive on verbal confrontations.

The 32-year-old Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of “sledging” on the field and was never far away when aggression levels spiked during last year’s Ashes in England.

Matthew Wade says he does not want to sledge Virat Kohlis men as they use it to their advantage

File image of Matthew Wade. AP

Yet Wade said chirping at India during the four-Test series, which starts in December, might backfire.

“They’re a hard team, they use it to their advantage very well,” Wade told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

“Virat is very clever the way he uses his words or his body language. So they use it as an advantage now. To be honest, I don’t really want to engage too much into that.

“I know that they thrive off that energy that comes between two players. They’re probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it’s something I might stay away from this time.”

Wade is itching to get back to cricket after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The father of two, who had surgery on his knee in May, will return to training with Tasmania this week and is hoping to be named in Australia’s limited overs squads for a yet-to-be-confirmed tour of England slated for September.

However, a recall for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could see him miss out.

“I’d love to be on that tour,” he said.

“I’d say Glenn would come back into that team, he’s one of the best players in the world at T20 so he’ll come back in at some stage.

“I see myself as that spare player, the spare batter, the spare keeper ... so that’s what I’m probably striving to maintain.”

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 10:07:49 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India 2020, COVID-19, COVID-19 Shutdown, Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, India Vs Australia 2020, Matthew Wade, SportsTracker, Wade


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all