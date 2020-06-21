Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday after succumbing to illnesses.
He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played First-Class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.
"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.
The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 First-Class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.
It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
He played First-Class cricket till age of 44 and before him, Kapil Dev was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Goel's demise:
Former cricketer Rajinder Goel, aged 77, who holds the record for most wickets (637) in Ranji Trophy, India's premier first class competition passed away today. #RIP.
In 157 FC matches he claimed 750 wickets, despite which he never played for India. He was a left arm spinner.
Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir pic.twitter.com/m3cXcBIX8F
With inputs from PTI.
Jun 21, 2020 23:10:56 IST
