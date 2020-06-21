First Cricket
‘Master of his craft’: Tributes pour in for Rajinder Goel on Twitter after Indian domestic legend passes away aged 77

Goel, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

FP Sports, Jun 21, 2020 23:10:56 IST

Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday after succumbing to illnesses.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played First-Class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.

"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 First-Class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

He played First-Class cricket till age of 44 and before him, Kapil Dev was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Goel's demise:

With inputs from PTI.

