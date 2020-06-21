Legendary first-class spinner Rajinder Goel died on Sunday after succumbing to illnesses.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife and son Nitin Goel, who has also played First-Class cricket and is a domestic match-referee.

"It is a huge loss for the game of cricket and personally for me. He was one of the best, if not the best left-arm spinner that this country has ever seen. His contribution to the game post retirement was massive," former BCCI president Ranbir Singh Mahendra said, expressing his grief.

The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 First-Class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone in domestic cricket.

It was Bedi who presented him the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

He played First-Class cricket till age of 44 and before him, Kapil Dev was the greatest cricketer to have emerged from Haryana.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Goel's demise:

Former cricketer Rajinder Goel, aged 77, who holds the record for most wickets (637) in Ranji Trophy, India's premier first class competition passed away today. #RIP.

In 157 FC matches he claimed 750 wickets, despite which he never played for India. He was a left arm spinner. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 21, 2020

Very sad to hear that a giant of Indian cricket, Rajinder Goel, has passed away. Champion bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2020

Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji 🏏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

Sad to hear about the demise of Rajinder Goel.. Go well, Sir.. May your soul rest in peace.. — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) June 21, 2020

Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir pic.twitter.com/m3cXcBIX8F — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 23:10:56 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.