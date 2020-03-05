Sylhet: Mashrafe Mortaza is giving up the captaincy of Bangladesh’s one-day international team after the third and final match against Zimbabwe on Friday.
File image of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP
He will continue to be available as an allrounder, he said on Thursday.
Mortaza first captained the ODI team in 2009 and permanently from 2014. He led Bangladesh to the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals and the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals.
He has led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and won 49. The chance to win a 50th on Friday was less important to him than achieving a series sweep of Zimbabwe.
“We players don’t play for the milestone," Mortaza said. “As we take the field for the third game tomorrow, we’ll try to win another game. That’s the ultimate target.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board said before the series it will pick a new captain afterwards.
“As captain, tomorrow’s match will be my last,” Mortaza said.
“I want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for keeping faith with me for such a long period. I will try to give my best as a player if the board gives me the opportunity. I have best wishes for the next captain. I will try to help him with the amount of experience I have gained.”
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2020 18:05:38 IST
