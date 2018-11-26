Mashrafe Mortaza defends decision to enter politics, says move to contest elections 'need of the hour'
Mashrafe Mortaza, who enjoys rockstar status in cricket-mad Bangladesh, divided opinion when he announced he would run in the 30 December polls on an Awami League ticket.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Did India learn its lessons from 26/11 Mumbai attacks? No, acute police shortage part of system-wide malaise
-
Ayodhya ordinance: In light of manifest judicial inaction, Centre’s move can be questioned on morality, not legality
-
Russia seizes three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea, prompts emergency UN Security Council meeting
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of perpetrators' minds — and why they need therapy too
-
Karan Johar on #MeToo in India: When a woman comes out, she is right and you believe her; it's lame to ask for proof
-
Aircel-Maxis case: Govt gives approval to prosecute P Chidambaram; interim protection extended for father-son duo
-
Davis Cup has been stripped of its soul with new format, but slam-bang version has potential to re-energise event
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhagat takes Ambedkar to the world
-
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: आतंकवाद खत्म करे तभी पाकिस्तान जाऊंगा- कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
-
वसुंधरा सरकार में राजस्थान हर मोर्चे पर पिछड़ गया, कांग्रेस जीतकर वापस लाएगी गौरव: सचिन पायलट
-
छत्तीसगढ़: सुकमा में मुठभेड़ में 9 नक्सली ढेर, 2 जवान हुए शहीद
-
विधानसभा चुनाव Live Updates: वसुंधरा राजे की सरकार ने तेजी से विकास किया: मोदी
-
26/11 हमले के 10 साल गुजर गए लेकिन 'राम भरोसे' है समुद्री सुरक्षा, फंड का नहीं हो रहा उपयोग
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Dhaka: Bangladesh cricket superstar Mashrafe Mortaza has defended his decision to enter politics as the "need of the hour" after angering some fans by contesting upcoming elections.
Mashrafe, who enjoys rockstar status in cricket-mad Bangladesh, divided opinion when he announced he would run in the 30 December polls on an Awami League ticket.
A photograph of the 35-year-old alongside party leader and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina dominated headlines for days.
File image of Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AP
But it split fans in the South Asian nation of 165 million, which this year witnessed major rallies against the Awami League, which has jailed opponents and stifled dissent.
"I believe that every conscious, worthy and honest Bangladeshi should enter politics," Mashrafe said late Sunday in his first public remarks since announcing his candidacy.
"Maybe many can't find the courage for different reasons and mental limitations. I thought that it was important to break this mental barrier. So, I myself took the initiative to fulfil my desire," he said in a Facebook post.
Earlier, the Awami League confirmed the one-day international captain would contest a parliamentary seat from his home town Narail in southwest Bangladesh.
A cricketer moving into politics is nothing new in South Asia, where star players command god-like devotion from millions of fans.
It is however rare for a current player to make the change.
Mashrafe is expected to skipper Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies on home soil starting 9 December.
The fast bowler said his political ambitions called at a time when he is contemplating his future, with speculation he could retire from international cricket after next year's World Cup.
"I don’t know what is waiting for me in the next four and half years after the World Cup. So I made an assessment of the time. I listened to the need of the hour. Because I believe, work should be done in due time," he said.
Mashrafe, who has undergone more than half a dozen knee surgeries, has already retired from Twenty20 international cricket and has not played a Test match since 2009.
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh ODI captain and fast bowlers Mashrafe Mortaza to contest elections in December
Bangladesh postpones general elections to 30 December after Opposition announces it will contest polls
Bangladesh vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test at Chittagong, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts push past 300 on opening day