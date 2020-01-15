- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the cricket's laws, says it wants Tests to continue being played over five days amid calls for matches to be reduced to four days to ease a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload.
Representative photo. Reuters
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss in the coming months the idea of mandatory four-day Tests.
“MCC has noted the recent discussion regarding the future of Test cricket and the ICC’s desire to debate the introduction of four-day Test cricket to replace the current five-day format in the World Test Championship from 2023,” MCC said.
“The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that test cricket should continue to be played over five days.”
The idea has polarised the cricket world with several leading players, including India captain Virat Kohli, England counterpart Joe Root and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, opposing any move to truncate the game’s longest format.
Four-day matches were given the green light by the governing ICC in 2017 when South Africa hosted Zimbabwe, and England have since played one against Ireland.
The English and South African cricket boards favour the concept, while the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations remains sceptical of any such move.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 15, 2020 14:03:35 IST
