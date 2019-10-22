First Cricket
Mark Boucher should take over as South Africa coach, suggests Michael Vaughan after India clean sweep

India completed a 3-0 series whitewash of South Africa with a comprehensive innings and 202 runs win in the final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Oct 22, 2019 18:39:17 IST

Ranchi: Expressing concern over South Africa's 0-3 Test series thrashing at the hands of India, former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday called out ex-Protea wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher to take charge of the team.

India completed a 3-0 series whitewash of South Africa with a comprehensive innings and 202 runs win in the final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday. The Proteas were no match to the hosts as they suffered two innings defeats in the three-match Test series.

Vaughan also called upon the South African Cricket Board to take advice from its former players like captain Graeme Smith and legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

"This South African Test team is a real concern for the game .. The game needs South Africa to be strong .. Time for @markb46 to take over .. also why wouldn't you use @GraemeSmith49 & @jacqueskallis75 in some capacity #INDvsSA," Vaughan tweeted.

South African cricket embraced a football-style setup as part of a radical overhaul in the wake of their World Cup debacle with chief coach Ottis Gibson making way for interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe.

However, the team's performance has been dismal in its first series since the change in management.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 18:39:17 IST

