'Many sporting giants have gone through this phase': Rohit Sharma opens up on MI's poor show

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured their worst-ever start to an Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, losing all of their eight matches they have played so far. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians outfit lie rock-bottom of the points table with zero points, the only team yet to open the account in this IPL season.

MI began their IPL campaign with a four-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on 27 March, and their latest of the eight defeats came against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, after their batters failed to chase down Lucknow’s total of 168 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The loss to LSG meant that MI were all but out of contention for the IPL playoffs.

Skipper Rohit’s inconsistent form this season has been a worrying sign for MI, having scored just 153 runs from eight matches at an average of 19.13. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, who was re-acquired by MI at the auction in February for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, is enduring a tough time with the bat despite notching up two fifties at the start of the tournament.

Just a day after their loss to Lucknow, captain Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on Monday to admit that MI haven’t put their ‘best foot forward’, while also reiterating his love for the team.

“We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far 💙@mipaltan,” Rohit tweeted on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene hinted on making a few changes to the team lineup after repeated batting failures.

“I need to review this and a have a chat with the rest of the coaches as well and make some plans," Jayawardene said after Mumbai’s loss to Lucknow.

"Batting has been a concern for us especially on good wickets where we have batted under par. This is a senior group who understands the conditions and performed in the past. We need to keep pushing and if we need to make those changes we will do that,” Jayawardene added.

Jayawardene also said he would be having a chat with out-of-form Kishan regarding his recent failures. After notching up fifties off the first two games, Kishan has endured scores of 14, 26, 3, 13, 0 and 8 in the next six.

"He has struggled a bit, we have given him the freedom to play his natural game. I haven't yet spoken to him today but I will have a conversation with him soon,” the 44-year-old said.

Rohit Sharma (39) got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on it against Lucknow, while Kishan, Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed for single figures. Tilak Varma (38) and Kieron Pollard (19) provided a late respite but were dismissed in the closing stages of the game. MI eventually fell short by 36 runs.

Next up, MI take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (30 April).

