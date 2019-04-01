Dubai: Media professional Manu Sawhney on Monday took charge as Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council and will work alongside Dave Richardson, who will step down after the World Cup in July.

Former ESPN Star Sports MD Sawhney has already been working alongside outgoing Chief Executive Richardson for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Richardson will remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the World Cup in the United Kingdom. Sawhney was appointed in January.

His appointment was ratified by the ICC Board following a global search and appointment process led by the apex body's chairman Shashank Manohar and the Nominations Committee.

"I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David, who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our Members, partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game," said Sawhney.

"Technology, engagement, women's cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport's long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally," he added.

Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues.

He also led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-2015. He is also a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee of Manchester United Ltd.