Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary went on a tweeting spree after his name did not feature in any of the Duleep Trophy squads announced on 6 August (Tuesday).

Manoj wrote on the micro-blogging site that despite scoring runs in domestic cricket, he is being ignored consistently by the Indian selectors.

He posed questions at the BCCI selectors, asking them about parameters on which the squad is announced. He wrote, "Since the Duleep trophy teams for the year 2018-2019 is out and I don’t see my name featuring in any of them. I want to ask the Selectors, what are the criteria for a player like me to get selected again in Duleep trophy teams or Indian team? If you guys can be kind enough to let me know?"

Tiwary went on to say that despite scoring an abundance of runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy selectors have not yet reached out to him, maintaining no clarity on his selection. He wrote, "Scored a double hundred against MP and a hundred against Punjab and both the teams had quality bowlers. I don’t want to put up my stats but I would request you all to just go and have a look please. Clarity is something which players looks for."

Manoj did not feature either in IPL 2019 as he went unsold at auctions last year. He last played for India in a ODI in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

Duleep Trophy, which begins on 17 August, will be played among three teams — India Blue, India Green, and India Red led by Shubman Gill, Faiz Fazal and Priyank Panchal.