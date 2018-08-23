Bengaluru: Unbeaten knocks of Manish Pandey (95) and Ambati Rayudu (62) helped India B and India A register victories against South Africa A and Australia A respectively in separate quadrangular one-day series matches in Bengaluru on Thursday.

While India B won the rain-hit match by 30 runs against South Africa A under the Duckworth-Lewis method, India A registered a five-wicket win over Australia A.

Batting first, South Africa B were 231 all out in 47.3 overs with Senuran Muthusamy top-scoring with a 55 and he was ably supported by Farhaan Behardien (43) in the match played at Alur, 40 kilometers from Bengaluru.

In reply, India B chased down the target with 27 balls to spare as they reached 214 for five before the heavens opened up, forcing the umpires to declare the result by applying D-L method.

Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets for 49 and leggie Shreyas Gopal claimed three wickets for 42 in 10 overs. Sidharth Kaul, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Hooda chipped in with one wicket each.

India B started the chase by losing two wickets when the score was just 22 runs, but Shubman Gill (42) and Pandey stitched 88 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Kedar Jadhav (23) and Ishan Kishan (24) were dismissed by Sisanda Magala and Muthusamy, but not before they had brought the team in sight of a victory.

Dane Paterson claimed two wickets for South Africa B and Tabraiz Shamshi, Muthusamu and Magala bagged one each.

At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia A batted first after winning the toss and were dismissed for 151 in the 32nd over, giving enough time for India A team to face 10 overs before lunch.

India A reached the target, riding on Rayudu's resilient half century, ably supported by Krunal Pandya who scored 49 runs.

The duo shared a match-winning 109 runs for the fifth wicket off 142 deliveries after India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer and struggling at 29 for 4.

Pandya was caught at slips by Peter Handscomb off Ashton Agar when India needed 14 runs to win the match from 79 balls.

Earlier, Mohammad Siraj and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged seven wickets among themselves as India A dismissed Australia A for 151.

Siraj, who was the star performer in the recently concluded unofficial 'Test' series against South Africa A, returned with four for 68.

Gowtham, on the other end, bagged three wickets for 31 in 10 overs as Australian batsmen could not negotiate the turn and bounce he was extracting from the wicket.

Siraj picked wickets of opener Darcy Short (15), Alex Carey (7), Michael Neser (16) and Jhye Richardson (1), while Gowtham dismissed Travis Head (28), Mathew Renshaw (7) and Peter Handscomb (2).

Other wicket-takers were medium pacers Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who claimed one wicket each.

Opting to bat, Australia A began disastrously by losing Short when the score was 26.

After the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Australian batsmen fell in a heap, leaving the team struggling at six for 78 in 17.4 overs.

In the next 13 overs, Australia A lost the remaining four wickets to be all out in 31.4 overs.