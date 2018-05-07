First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 38 May 06, 2018
PUN Vs RAJ
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 37 May 06, 2018
MUM Vs KOL
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 09, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Manipur Cricket Association asks BCCI to restrain their lawyers from making unsavoury remarks

Miffed at alleged "derogatory statements" by advocate Puneet Bali against the northeastern states, the Manipur Cricket Association has written a letter to the BCCI, requesting the Board to restrain its legal counsel from making unsavoury remarks.

PTI, May 07, 2018

New Delhi: Miffed at alleged "derogatory statements" by advocate Puneet Bali against the northeastern states, the Manipur Cricket Association has written a letter to the BCCI, requesting the Board to restrain its legal counsel from making unsavoury remarks.

Manipur CA secretary Singam Priyananda Singh, in his letter to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, wrote: "The comments of Puneet Bali have caused widespread anguish and anger not only within the concerned associations but also hurt the sentiments of the cricket loving people in the north east -- NADP (New Area Development Project) states in particular."

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Priyananda said Bali's arguments in the Supreme Court was racially discriminatory in its tone and content.

"It is extremely surprising to note that although Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim are also members of BCCI, the said lawyer representing the BCCI in context to 'One State One Vote' issue was heard arguing against the interest of the 05 NE-NADP states in a manner which borders on racial discriminatory tone and content," Priyananda wrote.

The BCCI has been a divided house as to how the northeastern states will be inducted into top flight from this year. The technical committee has given a go-ahead and there may be a Ranji Trophy second division in which the northeastern states along with Bihar will take part.

The BCCI is currently thinking on these lines in order to integrate them into the system before throwing them at the deep end of the pool.

Priyananda also alleged that Bali, despite being a BCCI lawyer, was arguing in the apex court with "ulterior motive to deny NE states" their rights.

"I fail to comprehend as to how a lawyer appointed to defend and protect the interest of BCCI and its members is advocating against the development and interests of the members of NE states; with ulterior motives of denying us the rights of full members recommended in the Justice RM Lodha report," said Priyananda.

He urged Choudhary to keep a check on the arguments of Bali's tone and tenor.

"I would also request you to kindly intervene and restrain Puneet Bali and other officials of BCCI, if any, from whom he takes and brief and advice of what to present in court, from making defamatory remarks against our state, in future , during his submission in Supreme Court.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Choudhary #BCCI #BIhar #Cricket #Manipur Cricket Association #Ranji Trophy #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 9 6 3 0 12
4
Kolkata
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Mumbai
 10 4 6 0 8
6
Bangalore
 9 3 6 0 6
7
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Kane Williamson
28%
Rashid khan
27%
Virat Kohli
29%
Tim Southee
18%

IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all