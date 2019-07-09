First Cricket
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
India vs New Zealand, weather update in Manchester: Overcast conditions with hint of showers expected at Old Trafford

Overcast conditions with few spells of rain are expected for the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final clash at Old Trafford in Manchester.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 09, 2019 12:35:00 IST

India vs New Zealand, Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Opener Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup when he made 103 in the seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of India's well-balanced bowling attack. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli is renowned for relishing the big occasion.

A generic view of Old Trafford stadium where India vs New Zealdand semi-final will take pace. Reuters

A generic view of Old Trafford stadium where India vs New Zealand semi-final will take pace. Reuters

Catch the latest updates and scores of India vs New Zealand semi-final on our LIVE blog here. 

His side appears to have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal, with Bumrah saying: "It's a good headache to have when everyone's performing and everyone's in good nick and that's something you love to have going into a crucial game like next week's semi-final."

But if New Zealand, whose attack is set to feature experienced left-arm quick Trent Boult and fit-again fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, can find a way through India's top-three, they could expose a fragile middle order and lengthy tail.

The Black Caps, who only qualified for the semi-finals in fourth place on the basis of net run-rate, have lost their last three games — against Pakistan, holders Australia and England.

They now have the added incentive of proving to Sachin Tendulkar that his prediction of an India appearance in the final was premature.

The group game between India and New Zealand got washed out without a ball being bowled but the semi-final is expected to have no such bad luck. However, rain could play a small role on Tuesday at Manchester according to Accuweather.

A maximum of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 is predicted for Tuesday and the chances of precipitation are pegged at 50 percent. But the good news is that most of the rain has been predicted for late evening, so the match should not get affected by rain.

A cloud cover is expected to engulf Manchester during the semi-final on Tuesday and that could provide extra assistance to the pacers.

(With AFP inputs)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 12:48:26 IST

