New Delhi: Mahim Verma has tendered his resignation from the post of BCCI vice-president after taking charge of his state body, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, as its secretary.

Verma confirmed the development to PTI even though it was a a mere formality after he fought the state body's elections and his team came to power last month.

"I needed to take take care of my state association which wasn't being run smoothly. I have sent my resignation to CEO Rahul Johri. I am sure it will be accepted as senior office-bearers are in the loop," Verma told PTI on Monday.

Verma had to resign because the BCCI constitution doesn't allow one person to hold two posts simultaneously at the national and state level.

"I have already told about my compulsions to the secretary (Jay Shah). If I hadn't gone back and taken charge of the state body, the association would have been in a mess. That's why I contested the election," he said.

As per BCCI rule, a Special General Meeting needs to be called in 45 days to fill up the vacant post but it will be very difficult for the board to maintain the stipulated time frame as the country is in lockdown.

"We are going for a second lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. So how can we even think of having an SGM in 45 days? Obviously the vacancy will be filled up as per the constitutional norms but only after things normalise," a veteran BCCI official told PTI.

As of now, there is no clarity over who are the possible candidates for the vice-president's post.

The BCCI vice-president is more of an ornamental position compared to president, secretary and treasurer, which are functional posts with mandate of taking policy decisions.

