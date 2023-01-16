India batter Virat Kohli has once again been ruling the headlines following his 166-run knock in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium. He went all guns blazing while batting. His unbeaten 110-ball innings was decorated with as many as 13 boundaries and 8 maximums.

Though all the shots coming from his willow were equally spectacular, one of them certainly sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was none other than the iconic helicopter shot, popularised by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A clip of the huge hit has widely been shared across social media and is going viral.



Kohli tried to accelerate the innings in the final overs of India’s batting. He picked up the fourth delivery of the 44th over bowled by seamer Kasun Rajitha and sent it into the stands with a helicopter shot. The Lankan bowler was looking to baffle Kohli with a slower outside-off delivery. However, the right-handed batter judged it well, took a step forward, and hammered the ball over the long-on region to clear the boundary.

Not only the fans, but Kohli himself also enjoyed the shot and the wide smile on his face said it all. As soon as the massive 97-metre shot found its place into the gallery, Kohli was seen joyously yelling “Mahi shot” while celebrating it with his fellow batter Shreyash Iyer.

The unparalleled friendship between Dhoni and Kohli has given birth to the term- “Mahirat” among the Indian cricket fraternity. Even after Dhoni bid adieu to cricket, Kohli has been seen talking about his bond with the World Cup-winning skipper several times. This time, he has again proved his love and respect for the former cricketer.

In the match, apart from Kohli, young opener Shubman Gill also registered a hundred, scoring 116 runs off 97 balls. Powered by the explosive knocks, India posted a mammoth 390 runs on the board. The Indian bowling unit performed equally well as they bundled out Sri Lanka for just 73 runs. Mohammad Siraj got four wickets under his belt, while both Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami picked up two wickets each. With the victory, the Men in Blue completed the ODI series with a 3-0 whitewash.

