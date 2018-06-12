First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SCO | One-off ODI Jun 10, 2018
SCO Vs ENG
Scotland beat England by 6 runs
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mahendra Singh Dhoni reveals how 'wonderful time' spent with daughter Ziva changed him as a person

"I don't know whether it has changed me as a cricketer, as a person yes of course because daughters are very close to their fathers," Dhoni said.

Press Trust of India, June 12, 2018

Mumbai: He doesn't know if the cricketer in him is any different since fatherhood but Mahendra Singh Dhoni says daughter Ziva has certainly changed the person that he is, especially in his attempts to keep her on the "backfoot".

The 37-year-old talismanic former India skipper, who is basking in the glory of leading Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title earlier this year, spoke on the rarely touched subject of his life after fatherhood in a show for 'Star Sports'.

"I don't know whether it has changed me as a cricketer, as a person yes of course because daughters are very close to their fathers," Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni was at his notorious best during CHennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

MS Dhoni was at his notorious best during CHennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

"In my case, the problem is when she (Ziva) was born I was not there (three years ago), most of the time I was playing cricket, so everything bad somehow is thrown at me (to deal with)," he added.

And the many tough aspects that he has had to deal with include ensuring that she falls in line with the mere mention of his name.

"Khana nahi kha rahi hai, papa aa jayenge khana khao (when she is not eating food, she is told dad will come, so have food), if she is doing something wrong,  papa aa jayenge mat karo. So, in a way, she looks at me and she is slightly on the back-foot," Dhoni said.

Ziva was constant during this IPL, accompanying Dhoni to a lot of matches and being a part of his post-game celebrations.

"I had a wonderful time with her (Ziva), she was there for the whole of IPL and one of her biggest requests used to be I have to go to the ground, that is lawn for her. And also there are lot of kids in the team.

"I would get up by 1.30, 2.30 or 3 in the afternoon. Ziva is up by the time, she gets up by 8.30 or 9, have her breakfast, engage with everyone, start playing... I feel it just relaxes us a bit more when the kids are playing with each other," he said.

"I don't know how much she follows cricket, how much she understands, but I have to bring her one day for the post-match presentation and she (can) just start answering all the questions," he quipped.

Speaking of his own routines, Dhoni revealed that he took to rowing exercises during the IPL.

"Once the tournament (IPL) started I was not in the gym anymore. I just did my rowing, (and) in Chennai I had a rowing machine in my room only, I would get up, order my breakfast and before the breakfast came, I would start my rowing," he noted.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Cricket #Indian Premier League #MS Dhoni #SportsTracker #Ziva

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all