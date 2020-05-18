First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mahela Jayawardene questions Sri Lanka. government's plan to build country's largest cricket stadium

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has questioned the Sri Lanka government's plan to build the country's largest cricket stadium in Homagama, saying even the existing infrastructure is not used enough right now.

Press Trust of India, May 18, 2020 12:26:42 IST

Colombo: Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has questioned the Sri Lanka government's plan to build the country's largest cricket stadium in Homagama, saying even the existing infrastructure is not used enough right now.

The government, in collaboration with Sri Lanka Cricket, on Sunday announced its plans of constructing the country's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 and spread over 26 acre in Diyagama, Homagama.

"We don't even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have ... Do we need another one? Jayawardene wrote on his twitter handle.

The site was visited by a delegation led by SLC president Shammi Silva and Information Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

The stadium, which will have floodlight facilities, is to be completed within three years.

"We think this will cost us around $30 to 40 million," Silva said.

Sri Lanka currently boasts of eight international stadiums in Kandy, Galle, Colombo, Hambantota, Dambulla, Pallekele and Moratuwa.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 12:26:42 IST

Tags : Cricket, Homagama, Mahela Jayawardene, Shammi Silva, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket, Sri Lanka Government


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all