New Delhi: The 1983 World Cup heroes including Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Krishnamachari Srikkanth have come out in strong support of their teammate Madan Lal, who is fighting for the presidency of the controversy-ridden Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

"I want to wish you all the luck for the new innings. You are my brother, you are my idol. I have grown up watching you," said Dev in a video message on Twitter.

Former India opener Srikkanth said as a successful international cricketer, Lal is best suited for the job.

"People like you who have played a lot for India, who are honest, should stand for elections. By the grace of God, you will win this election," said Srikkanth.

Lal, who represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs, faces-off with senior journalist Rajat Sharma for the President's post in the election to be held on 30 June.

On paper, the nominations in various posts have been filed as per Lodha recommendations, but family members of former officer-bearers have managed to throw their hats into the ring.