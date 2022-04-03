Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 4 April.

In the last game against Rajasthan Royals, SRH conceded 210 runs and in reply could only manage 149 and that too primarily due to the innings of Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, came from behind to seal a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 4 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs SRH match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shashank Singh, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

