Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on each other in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants — who have been on a roll this season — will like to continue their winning form. As per the points table, both teams have eight points in their kitty and are sitting at second and third positions, respectively.

KL Rahul-led LSG come into this match after having registered a thrilling 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have been an entertaining team so far and after going down to Chennai Super Kings, they bounced back superbly to beat Delhi Capitals in the last match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 19 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Jason Behrendorff, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

