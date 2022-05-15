LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two sides are on the cusp of making it to the playoffs — Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, who will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While Lucknow come into this match with 16 points, Rajasthan Royals have 14 points in their kitty.

However, both these sides also suffered heavy losses in their last match and need to be wary about not losing any momentum in this crucial phase of the tournament. A win here for either team will guarantee a spot in the playoffs. As such, it becomes imperative for the senior players to step up and take responsibility of getting the job done.

It will also be a clash of two exciting young captains in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have sizzled in patches but have to now to play the season-defining knocks for their respective sides.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals encounter.

LSG vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RR Match Details

The LSG vs RR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 15 at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs RR Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie vd Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

