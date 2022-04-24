LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants, a side that have looked in good form, will take on bottom placed Mumbai Indians on Sunday night at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, have looked one of the most balanced sides in this tournament. However, they come into this match after having been beaten in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They would now want to get back to winning ways against Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a nightmarish season so far – they are yet to win a match after 7 games, an unwanted record for the 5-time champions.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs MI Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians encounter.

LSG vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs MI Match Details

The LSG vs MI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs MI Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.