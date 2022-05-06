Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their 5-game losing streak when they beat Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter. This should give them a lot of confidence when they take on a formidable Lucknow Super Giants. This crucial fixture, especially for Shreyas Iyer’s KKR will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 7 May.

A red-hot Lucknow Super Giants come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins. The match has some extra motivation for KL Rahul’s LSG – a win here will help them take a huge step towards sealing their spot in the playoffs. They would be looking to carry on with their momentum and get the job done in this encounter.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 May.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The LSG vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

