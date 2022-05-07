LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders, who find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the IPL points table, will look to keep up their winning ways from the last fixture when they lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants. The match will take place at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been very impressive in their debut season. While their batting is led by captain KL Rahul, it is their bowling that has been superb so far. Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder have been excellent in controlling games in the middle overs. Mohsin Khan, with his pace and control, has been an excellent inclusion in the side.

KKR have generally struggled with the bat, especially in the powerplay overs. This is where their biggest challenge lies in this clash against LSG.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.

LSG vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs KKR Match Details

The LSG vs KKR match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 7 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee

LSG vs KKR Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi

