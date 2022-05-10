Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

A roaring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Gujarat Titans — a side that is still leading the points table but have lost some momentum in their last two games —  at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (10 May).

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during Match 51 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 6 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have been in sparkling form, winning all their last four encounters. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans need to be wary of not losing momentum in this crucial phase as they have lost two matches in a row.

Lucknow look perhaps the most settled unit this season and with a superb bowling attack at their disposal, they can trouble the Gujarat Titans' batting. In the earlier fixture, Gujarat won the match quite convincingly and LSG would be keen to win this fixture and make themselves safe in the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

LSG vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

LSG vs GT Match Details

The LSG vs GT match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 10 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph

LSG vs GT Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Updated Date: May 10, 2022 09:08:56 IST

Tags:

