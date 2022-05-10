LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

A roaring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Gujarat Titans — a side that is still leading the points table but have lost some momentum in their last two games — at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (10 May).
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have been in sparkling form, winning all their last four encounters. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans need to be wary of not losing momentum in this crucial phase as they have lost two matches in a row.
Lucknow look perhaps the most settled unit this season and with a superb bowling attack at their disposal, they can trouble the Gujarat Titans' batting. In the earlier fixture, Gujarat won the match quite convincingly and LSG would be keen to win this fixture and make themselves safe in the playoffs.
Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:
LSG vs GT Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans encounter.
LSG vs GT Live Streaming
The match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
LSG vs GT Match Details
The LSG vs GT match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 10 May, at 7:30 PM IST.
LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill
Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, David Miller
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph
LSG vs GT Probable XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
