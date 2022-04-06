Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  April 6th, 2022
  • 15:36:00 IST

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 natch on Thursday.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants come into this match after wins in their previous two matches. They lost their first game against Gujarat Titans but bounced back to win their games against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Image: Sportzpics

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season but then lost to Gujarat Titans.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 7 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals match start?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards, while the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra,  Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel,  Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed,  Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Srikar Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Mitchell Marsh

Click here to follow our IPL 2022 coverage

Updated Date: April 06, 2022 15:36:00 IST

