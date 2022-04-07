LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (7 April). Led by KL Rahul, IPL's new entrant Lucknow Super Giants have been good so far. After losing their first match against Gujarat Titans, they bounced back with wins against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians, but then went down to Gujarat Titans. They need to be at their best in this match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, where the chasing team won the first two matches. However, as the team batting first have emerged winners since then, it will be interesting to see what the captain decides to do at the toss.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs DC Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs DC Match Details

The LSG vs DC match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

LSG vs DC Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.